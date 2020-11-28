Everything to know about England’s Test to Release programme, and more news from this week
Each Saturday, we round up the top miles, points and travel news that you might have missed on TPG U.K. this week. Here’s what you need to know:
It’s official: You’ll now be able to test out of the mandatory 14-day quarantine
This week, the government made a major announcement that will allow travellers to test out of a full 14-day quarantine. Read up on everything you need to know.
Will I be able to travel domestically or internationally after lockdown is over?
What do the new tiers mean for your holiday? Read on to find out.
10 destinations added to travel corridors list, 2 countries removed
This week, England made a total of 12 changes to its travel corridors list. Check out all the additions and two removals.
Amazing Virgin Atlantic Black Friday sale: 50% off reward flights or Upper Class fares from £615 return
This week we saw the introduction of a fantastic offer from Virgin Atlantic for Black Friday. You have until Monday to take advantage.
British Airways Black Friday deal: Save 20% on flights and more
While British Airways’ Black Friday offer isn’t as lucrative, you can still save 20% on flights across BA’s network.
White House considers removing ban on European travel to the US
In some promising news this week, there were indications that the U.S. might lift its ban on European travellers entering its borders.
Earn 2,000 bonus Virgin Points for automatically converting Tesco Clubcard vouchers
Get 2,000 bonus Virgin Points if you enrol to have your Clubcard vouchers automatically converted.
Get up to 50% bonus Avios with British Airways’ mystery buy miles promotion
This week, BA launched a mystery bonus on purchased miles. Find out to see your targeted offer.
What it’s like inside your plane’s hidden ‘crew rest,’ where pilots and flight attendants sleep
Finally, take a look inside the plane’s hidden crew rest area.
