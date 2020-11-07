What’s considered essential travel, and more news from this week
Each Saturday, we round up the top miles, points and travel news that you might have missed on TPG U.K. this week. Here’s what you need to know:
What is considered essential travel vs. non-essential travel during coronavirus restrictions?
Now that England has officially entered its second national lockdown, non-essential travel is off the table. But what exactly does that mean?
Is my airline allowing changes or issuing refunds because of England’s second lockdown?
If you have travel booked, here’s what you need to know about your airline’s change or refund policy.
What are your options if you’re abroad right now?
At this time, the government is not telling Brits abroad that they need to return home. However, that could change. Here are your options.
All 53 countries, territories and regions that are on England’s travel corridor list
While leisure travel is largely off the table for now, the government did make three changes to its travel corridors list this week. Check out all 53 destinations where arriving passengers to England don’t have to quarantine for 14 days.
British Airways to close all lounges for lockdown
Because of the second lockdown, BA has closed all of its lounges.
Virgin Atlantic plans to launch another Caribbean route to a brand new destination
The U.K. carrier is relying heavily on routes to the Caribbean as a result of the pandemic. This time, it plans to launch to a brand new destination next year.
A Romanian ultra low-cost carrier will start flying to Heathrow
The decreased demand for air travel has allowed several carriers to begin flying to Heathrow for the first time — including this ultra low-cost carrier from Romania.
Amex Offer: Spend £200 with Onefinestay and get £200 back
With this Amex offer, you can save big on your next stay with Onefinestay.
First adults-only resort/casino in Vegas is now open with the world’s largest sports book
If lockdown already has you planning a trip to Vegas for when it’s lifted, you may want to consider this adults-only resort.
Don’t make these 9 tourist mistakes in Italy
Likewise, if you’re planning a trip to Italy for the first time, don’t make one of these nine tourist mistakes.
No one had ever heard of my hotel: TPG reader mistake story
Finally, a reminder to always do your research before booking a hotel.
Featured image by martin-dm/Getty Images.
