Saying farewell to British Airways’ last 747s, and more news from this week
Each Saturday, we round up the top miles, points and travel news that you might have missed on TPG U.K. this week. Here’s what you need to know:
Farewell, Queen: I watched British Airways’ 747s leave Heathrow for the last time
This week marked the end of an era for British Airways. TPG U.K. Director of Content Nicky Kelvin went to Heathrow to see the final two British Airways 747s depart from the airport. Read his experience of what it was like.
Amazing deal: Save 50% on all long-haul Avios redemptions for a limited time
BA launched one of its greatest sales of all time. Act quick, though — as it doesn’t last for much longer. For a limited time, you can save 50% on all award tickets.
First look at British Airways’ new first-class seat with sliding door
In a busy week for British Airways, we also got our first glimpse at the carrier’s newest First seat with a sliding door.
5 Greek Islands added to travel corridor list, no countries removed
Grant Schapps announced that five Greek Islands have been readded to England’s travel corridor list, meaning you can travel there without having to quarantine on return.
Gatwick Airport set to introduce new fee for passenger drop offs
Beginning in 2021, Gatwick Airport will add a new £5 fee for airport dropoffs.
8 places to visit in Ireland besides Dublin
If you’ve got a trip to Ireland on the mind, here are eight places to visit in the country besides Dublin.
10 high-end redemptions I can’t wait to make when travel resumes
One TPG staffer takes a look at the 10 high-end redemptions he wants to make when travel resumes — and how he’ll make them.
7 beautiful Italian destinations for an autumn holiday
Italy is a great option for an autumnal getaway — especially because the country is still on England’s travel corridor list.
9 of the most stunning cycle routes in the UK
Finally, closer to home, here are nine of the most beautiful cycle rides you can take in the U.K.
