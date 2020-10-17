What the new Spanish island travel corridors mean for your holiday, and more news from this week
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Each Saturday, we round up the top miles, points and travel news that you might have missed on TPG U.K. this week. Here’s what you need to know:
What do the new Spanish islands travel corridors mean for UK travellers?
This week saw the introduction of new Spanish island corridors. But what does it mean for you?
Here’s what England’s new tier system means for travel within the UK
Additionally, this week saw a new tier approach to the U.K.’s fight against the coronavirus. Find out what it means for your staycation this year.
Italy, Vatican City and San Marino removed from travel corridor list, 1 Greek island added
This week also saw Italy, Vatican City State and San Marino removed from the U.K.’s travel corridor list. Additionally, the Greek Island of Crete was readded.
Ending soon: Redeeming Tesco Clubcard points for Avios
Bad news this week for points and miles collectors who use a Tesco Clubcard to collect Avios — the partnership is ending. Find out when.
Priority Pass officially drops No1 Lounges from portfolio
If you’ve been used to using your Priority Pass to get into No1 Lounges, you’ll no longer be able to, effective immediately.
British Airways extending expiration date of Companion Vouchers by an additional 6 months
Finally, in some good news this week, BA announced that it has extended Companion Vouchers by an additional six months.
Amazing Amex Offer extended to December: Spend £400 on a Marriott stay, get £400 back
Check to see if you were targeted for this amazing Amex Offer with Marriott, which could get you a stay for free.
US could establish a travel corridor with London by the end of the year
In a hopeful sign, there are rumblings that New York and London could establish an air corridor of their own by the end of the year.
9 things I wish I knew before visiting Greece
One contributor looks back at the nine things they wish they knew before visiting Greece.
A business-class upgrade for a fraction of the price: TPG reader success story
Finally, find out how one TPG reader was able to lock in a business-class upgrade for a low price tag by using a bidding system.
Featured photo by Jorg Gruel/Getty Images.
