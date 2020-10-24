The top 5 economy-class cabins in the sky today and more news from this week
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Each Saturday, we round up the top miles, points and travel news that you might have missed on TPG U.K. this week. Here’s what you need to know:
The top 5 economy-class cabins in the sky today
From delicious food to first-class service, here are some of the best economy-class experiences to be had.
Travel bubbles coming? United Airlines tests potential solution on London-Newark flight
CommonPass is an independent app that collects a user’s COVID status and verifies their identity. It then produces a unique QR verification code that airlines and countries can rely on to ensure that a traveller does not have the virus.
Take advantage of these Amex offers for big discounts on many hotels
Make sure you’re saving on your next hotel stay with these hotel Amex Offers.
American Express doubles welcome bonus on Preferred Rewards Gold Card to 20,000 points
Amex has doubled the welcome bonus on the Preferred Rewards Gold card to 20,000 points.
Maldives, Mykonos, Canary Islands and Denmark added to travel corridor list, 1 country removed
You can now travel to Maldives, Mykonos, the Canary Islands and Denmark without having to quarantine on your return to England.
Stacking deals for a first-class trip at a fraction of the price: TPG reader success story
How this reader stacked two offers for a first class trip.
Heathrow pre-departure COVID testing starts today: Is it worth it?
Testing for coronavirus at Heathrow has started, but it’s not news that’s quite as good as it seems.
The best UK miles and points credit cards of 2020
A look at the four credit cards you should have in your wallet if you’re looking to up your points and miles game and your frequently asked questions answered.
Lufthansa details the future of its first-class experience
Lufthansa offers an excellent first class experience that’s readily available on points and miles. But what exactly does the future hold for Lufthansa first class? We spoke directly with the airline to find out.
Singapore Airlines to restart world’s longest flight in November — with a big change
There will be a new U.S. home for the world’s longest flight when it returns in November. The flight will now operate from New York JFK instead of Newark, as it had previously.
Risk of coronavirus on planes less than getting struck by lightning, airline group says
Travellers concerned about contracting the coronavirus on a flight can maybe breath a sigh of relief following new evidence that there is a very low risk of catching COVID-19 onboard an aeroplane.
Featured image by Katherine Fan/The Points Guy.
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.