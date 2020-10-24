News

The top 5 economy-class cabins in the sky today and more news from this week

Nicky Kelvin
Oct 24, 2020

Each Saturday, we round up the top miles, points and travel news that you might have missed on TPG U.K. this week. Here’s what you need to know:

The top 5 economy-class cabins in the sky today

From delicious food to first-class service, here are some of the best economy-class experiences to be had.

Travel bubbles coming? United Airlines tests potential solution on London-Newark flight

CommonPass is an independent app that collects a user’s COVID status and verifies their identity. It then produces a unique QR verification code that airlines and countries can rely on to ensure that a traveller does not have the virus.

Take advantage of these Amex offers for big discounts on many hotels

Make sure you’re saving on your next hotel stay with these hotel Amex Offers.

American Express doubles welcome bonus on Preferred Rewards Gold Card to 20,000 points

Amex has doubled the welcome bonus on the Preferred Rewards Gold card to 20,000 points.

Maldives, Mykonos, Canary Islands and Denmark added to travel corridor list, 1 country removed

You can now travel to Maldives, Mykonos, the Canary Islands and Denmark without having to quarantine on your return to England.

Stacking deals for a first-class trip at a fraction of the price: TPG reader success story

How this reader stacked two offers for a first class trip.

Heathrow pre-departure COVID testing starts today: Is it worth it?

Testing for coronavirus at Heathrow has started, but it’s not news that’s quite as good as it seems.

The best UK miles and points credit cards of 2020

A look at the four credit cards you should have in your wallet if you’re looking to up your points and miles game and your frequently asked questions answered.

Lufthansa details the future of its first-class experience

Lufthansa offers an excellent first class experience that’s readily available on points and miles. But what exactly does the future hold for Lufthansa first class? We spoke directly with the airline to find out.

Singapore Airlines to restart world’s longest flight in November — with a big change

There will be a new U.S. home for the world’s longest flight when it returns in November. The flight will now operate from New York JFK instead of Newark, as it had previously.

Risk of coronavirus on planes less than getting struck by lightning, airline group says

Travellers concerned about contracting the coronavirus on a flight can maybe breath a sigh of relief following new evidence that there is a very low risk of catching COVID-19 onboard an aeroplane.

