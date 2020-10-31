Greggs vs. Waitrose for BA inflight food, and more news from this week
Each Saturday, we round up the top miles, points and travel news that you might have missed on TPG U.K. this week. Here’s what you need to know:
Greggs and Waitrose set to battle for British Airways inflight meals as airline drops M&S
This week, British Airways ended its partnership with M&S. The rumoured replacements are believed to be Greggs or Waitrose. We asked the TPG U.K. Lounge which they would prefer — check out what they had to say.
British Airways details meal service improvements, but not for all cabins
In other British Airways food service news this week, we learned that the carrier is bringing back hot meals in some cabins.
Cyprus and Lithuania removed from travel corridors list, no destinations added
As of tomorrow morning, arrivals to England from Cyprus and Lithuania now have to quarantine for 14 days.
Airlines launch new routes from around the UK to the Canary Islands to meet demand
Last week’s travel corridor update saw the Canary Islands added to the list. And as a result, airlines scurried to relaunch routes in order to meet the new demand.
The best time for flexible travel plans: How I used BA’s rebooking policy to save more than £150
After a one-week holiday in Puglia, Italy, I just wasn’t ready to come home. So, I extended my trip — and saved over £150 in doing so. Find out why I think now is the best time to travel for those who like flexibility.
Sun and sandy beaches: Virgin Atlantic focuses on winter Caribbean routes
With the U.S. largely off the table for British tourists for now, Virgin Atlantic is setting its sights on the Caribbean for the winter travel season.
American Express gives Platinum cardholders £100 to spend at Harrods
American Express made another attempt this week to offer more value cardholders of its most premium card. This time, cardholders get £100 to use at Harrods.
I spent 48 hours with the new iPhone 12 Pro: Here’s why I love it
After two days with the new iPhone 12 Pro, here’s why this staffer loved it.
Best deals to 7 quarantine-free destinations for New Years Eve
If you’re already looking forward to 2021 (and, really, who isn’t?), consider one of these deals.
13 mistakes to avoid at all-inclusive resorts
Finally, we take a look at the 13 mistakes you’ll want to avoid making at an all-inclusive resort.
