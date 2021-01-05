Qatar Airways’ flights are about to get a lot shorter
Tensions in the Gulf are easing as we enter the new year.
Kuwait’s foreign minister has announced that a new agreement between Saudi Arabia and Qatar has been reached to open air and land borders between the two countries, according to Reuters.
The formal agreement is expected to be signed in the coming days at the Gulf Arab summit which begins on Tuesday.
This is big news for Qatar Airways and its passengers.
Since mid-2017, Saudi Arabia, along with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt severed diplomatic ties with Qatar. This meant that direct flights between Qatar and the other nations were cut. Additionally, all Qatar-registered aircraft were banned from overflying its new regional foes.
For Qatar Airways, this has added significant amount of time to many flights. Without permission to fly over Saudi Arabia, Qatar Airways has been forced to take circuitous routes, burning unnecessary fuel and wasting passengers’ time.
If the agreement gets signed as planned, then Qatar can expect to restore direct point-to-point flying across its expansive route network. It remains to be seen if and when nonstop flights to Qatar will resume from Saudi Arabia and its allies.
Take a look at Monday’s Qatar Flight 1427 from Doha to Addis Ababa. As the crow flies, the Boeing 777 would normally fly over Saudi Arabia to get to Ethiopia.
However, due to the blockade, the jet’s circuitous route took it out into the Persian Gulf, around the UAE, and then over Oman before making a beeline for Addis Ababa.
Back in 2016, Cirium schedules show that Qatar blocked 260 minutes, or just over four hours, for its Addis Ababa flights. On Monday, Qatar blocked over five hours for the 1,402-mile flight — adding nearly a full hour of flying simply due to the blockade.
In December, I flew on Qatar’s inaugural flight to San Francisco. Before heading to Doha, I was spending a night in Dubai — which made for an eight-hour journey to get between the two countries.
Without any nonstop flights, I was forced to connect in Amman, Jordan. Aside from the significant backtracking, the Qatar Airways flight from Amman to Doha took a detour over Iraq to avoid flying over Saudi Arabia.
While Saudi Arabia is leading the way to restoring ties with Qatar, there’s no word yet if the UAE or Bahrain will follow as well, but a Reuters report — citing a “senior Trump administration official” — suggested they would.
Hopefully, for flyers’ sake, it won’t be long before the diplomatic spat is over.
Featured photo by Vytautas Kielaitis/Shutterstock
