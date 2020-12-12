This secret password will unlock bonus treats at Kimpton hotels
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Kimpton is the playful and sociable brand within IHG.
The brand as a whole generally makes for a fun hotel stay due to its unique atmosphere — plus neat inclusions, such as an evening happy hour. But a few times per year, Kimpton takes the fun up a few notches with a secret password that unlocks extra goodies. Now, a brand new password has returned!
The new Kimpton social password is appropriate for the current season: “Lift your spirits”.
Sign up for the free daily TPG newsletter for more travel tips
TPG readers have reported weaving the secret phrase into their check-in conversation to be both fun and rewarding. However, if the check-in agent is a little surprised or confused with the password, just let them know you saw it on Kimpton’s official Twitter account and hopefully the manager on duty will know what to do.
My family has used the secret password several times, including at the Hotel Monaco Denver, which resulted in the kiddos each getting to spin the prize wheel to win a free in-room movie and snacks!
Other Kimpton social password surprises we have heard of in the past include:
- A bottle of wine
- Comped parking
- Branded coffee mug
- Two drinks at the on-site bar
- Doubled Raid the Bar credit
- Room upgrade
- $30 dining credit
- Breakfast vouchers
- Hot chocolate kit
- In-room movie
- Free IHG points
On top of whatever treats the password unlocks, remember that Gold Elite, Platinum Elite and Spire Elite IHG Rewards Club members get a Raid the Bar credit when staying at a Kimpton property.
But, it doesn’t take any elite status to say two magic words at your next Kimpton check-in to see what sort of magic is unlocked: “Lift your spirits”. With 2020 coming to a close, that shouldn’t be too difficult to work into a conversation.
Additional reporting by Ariana Arghandewal.
Featured image of the Kimpton Seafire by Scott Mayerowitz/The Points Guy.
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.