Looking for a last-minute Mother’s Day gift? Here’s how to earn thousands of miles while making mum happy
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Yet again, airline shopping portals have proved just how valuable they really are.
If you didn’t know already, Mother’s Day is a week today. Have no fear, you’ve still got time to simultaneously find the perfect gift for your old dear and top up your frequent flyer account.
Sign up to receive the daily TPG newsletter for more points and miles tips!
All you need to do is make a couple of extra clicks before making your online purchases. Simply log in to your preferred shopping portal with either your BA Executive Club or Virgin Flying Club credentials and make follow the prompts to make sure you earn your miles.
Both British Airways‘ eStore and Virgin Atlantic’s Shops Away have some great mile-earning deals with hundreds of favourite high street retailers. Not sure what an airline shopping portal is? Then check out our guide on how to maximise your online purchases.
We’ve picked out some of our favourites, along with some gift suggestions for all budgets.
Go on, spoil your mum this Mother’s Day — she deserves it.
Appleyard Flowers
Gift Prices: £20-£163
Avios: 25 Avios per £1
Virgin Points: 20 Virgin Points per £1
Flowers never fail to make a mother smile.
Appleyard Flowers has one of the highest bonus mile earning rates we’ve seen. Better still, Appleyard have flowers and gift sets that suit all budgets.
From flowers starting at £20 a bouquet, earning you 500 Avios or 400 Virgin Points…
…to extravagant bunches of orchids for £135, earning you 3,375 Avios or 2,700 Virgin Points.
And the gift sets are rather reasonably priced, too. Sets include flowers as standard and are combined with alcohol, chocolates or both.
Gift set prices start at £45, which will earn you 1,125 Avios or 900 Virgin Points…
…and go all the way up to £163 for an orchid bouquet with a bottle of Veuve and truffles to boot. With this, you’ll earn 4,075 Avios or 3,260 Virgin Points.
Harvey Nichols
Gift Prices: £2-£3,250
Avios: 14 Avios per £1
Virgin Points: 11 Virgin Points per £1
Granted, spending £3,250 on your mum for Mother’s Day might be a little OTT.
Harvey Nichols does, however, have a more reasonably priced selection of gifts in its special Mother’s Day gift section.
If you’re not tempted by anything it suggests, then, of course, you can peruse the entire website to pick out something more to your own mum’s taste.
Gifts start at around £2 for sweets and a card, earning you 28 Avios or 22 Virgin Points…
…and go all the way up into the thousands for designer gifts with a price tag to match. For a £2,790 dress, you’d earn 39,060 Avios or 30,690 Virgin Points.
Elemis London
Gift Prices: £20-£203
Avios: 10 Avios per £1
Virgin Points: 8 Virgin Points per £1
Spas might not be open right now, but you can bring the spa to your mum this Mother’s Day. Elemis London has a great selection of self-care products to suit all budgets.
If you’re not sure exactly what your mum would like, why not go for a gift card? The minimum amount is £20.
At the other end of the scale, collagen creams and gift sets range from £148-£203. At the lowest end of this spectrum, you would earn 1,480 Avios or 1,184 Virgin Points. Be careful with this one, as the last thing you want to do is make your mum paranoid that she’s ageing.
Speaking of spas, check out our guide to the best country spa hotels in the U.K. for that post-lockdown staycation.
Bottom line
It’s always a good idea to show your mum how much you love her. But considering the shocker of a year we’ve just had, our mums deserve to be pampered more than ever this Mother’s Day.
It’s not too late to bag a top-notch gift, and a serious wedge of miles at the same time. Shopping portals, we love you!
Featured image by Ronnie Kaufman/Getty Images
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.