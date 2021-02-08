Earn thousands of bonus miles on Valentine’s Day flower and gift purchases
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Despite COVID-19, Cupid is ready to spread the love this Valentine’s Day, Sunday 14 February.
It’s not too late to treat the special person in your life to something unforgettable. And thanks to airline shopping portals, you can treat yourself to a chunk of miles at the same time.
Both British Airways and Virgin Atlantic have significantly elevated their bonuses for shopping through their online portals. Here’s a look at some of the top offers.
British Airways eStore
The current eStore offer for Appleyard means you’ll earn a whopping 30 Avios per pound spent with the retailer. That’s 6 times more Avios than usual when purchasing flowers this Valentine’s Day.
What does that mean? Well, a standard box of 12 red roses (deliverable through a letterbox) costs £30. That means a total of 900 Avios will hit your account — worth £10 based on TPG U.K.’s most recent valuations. Spend just more than £100 more, and you’ll earn enough Avios to be able to redeem a one-way economy ticket to Europe thanks to BA’s Reward Flight Saver.
If you really want to splash out, there are luxury packages that include 50 roses, handmade truffles and a bottle of Veuve Champagne. At £148 for this package, you’d earn yourself 4,440 Avios — that’s worth £49 based on our most recent valuations, and definitely enough for a short-haul BA redemption.
As of time of publication, it’s still possible to arrange for delivery on Sunday in time for Valentine’s Day.
Virgin Atlantic Shops Away
Virgin Atlantic also currently has a special promotion with Appleyard London. For every £1 you spend, you’ll earn 20 bonus Virgin Points to add to your Flying Club account.
You don’t have to break the bank with your generosity either. Simple, yet elegant bouquets start at just £25 — that’s 500 Virgin Points in your account.
On the opposite end of the scale is this rather extravagant bunch of 200 roses. It’ll set you back £240, but will earn you a staggering 4,800 Virgin Points. Based on our most recent valuations, those Virgin Points are worth £58.
Related: Get 500 free Virgin Points for linking your Virgin Red and Flying Club accounts
That’s almost enough for an off-peak, one-way economy ticket to New York.
Bottom line
Airline shopping portals are one of the best ways to earn you bonus points and miles for making purchases you were otherwise planning on making. In this case, that can come in the form of getting a special present for your loved one, while also netting you potentially thousands of bonus miles.
Related: Everything to know about maximising online shopping portals for bonus points and miles
Keep in mind, too, that you can even further this earning potential by coupling your purchase with a points-earning credit card. For example, with the Virgin Atlantic Reward+ Credit Card, you’ll earn 1.5 Virgin Points per pound spent on the card, and with the British Airways American Express Premium Plus Credit Card, you’ll earn 1.5 Avios per pound spent on everyday purchases.
Additionally, American Express is offering a new Amex Offer with Appleyard wherein you can get 15% of each purchase back until 14 March 2021. If you have an Amex card, it’ll be worth checking to see if you’re eligible for this Amex Offer in order to potentially stack your earning even further.
Featured image by PeopleImages/Getty Images
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.