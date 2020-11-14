Now hiring: Cruisers willing to go on simulated voyages for Royal Caribbean
2020 continues to bring the unimaginable, this time in the form of a potential new career field.
Royal Caribbean is looking for passengers to set sail on simulated voyages to test safety and health protocols, according to Cruise Industry News. Vicki Freed, senior vice president of sales, trade support and service, made the announcement Wednesday and said while details aren’t worked out, the company will have a number of trial cruises with volunteers and employees with the goal of convincing the CDC that cruise lines can restart operations.
On 30 October, the CDC said it would not extend its “no-sail” order but created a framework for conditional sailing that has a phased approach to resuming cruise ship passenger operations in U.S. waters.
The simulated voyages are a part of the phased approach and must prove to the CDC the lines have the ability to mitigate COVID risks on ships.
After cancelling the remaining planned 2020 cruises, Freed said the first sailings in 2021 may be short voyages to CocoCay in the Bahamas allowing the company to operate in its own bubble.
While all travel-related industries have had a rough 2020, the cruise industry is the only one to basically have all North American operations halted. TPG Senior Reporter for Cruise and Travel Gene Sloan boarded the first cruise ship to sail in the Caribbean since March.
If you happen to be one of those enthusiasts who just can’t resist staying off a ship any longer, be sure to volunteer on Royal Caribbean’s first simulated voyages in the meantime.
Featured image courtesy of Royal Caribbean.
