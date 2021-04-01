You can now redeem IHG points at Six Senses properties
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
In early 2019, InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) acquired Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas. Ever since, IHG Rewards loyalists have excitedly waited for the day Six Senses properties would be bookable with IHG Rewards points. Well, this day is finally here — at least for six select Six Senses properties.
These six new hotels will join IHG Rewards as part of a phased integration of selected Six Senses properties into the IHG Rewards program. Starting today, IHG Rewards members can earn and redeem points and get elite benefits at the following Six Senses properties:
- Six Senses Yao Noi, Thailand
- Six Senses Laamu, Maldives
- Six Senses Botanique, Brazil
- Six Senses Ninh Van Bay, Vietnam
- Six Senses Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
- Six Senses Fiji, Fiji
Of course, you’re likely wondering what redemption rates look like at these Six Senses properties. So, today I’ll consider several redemption examples as well as take a look at benefits IHG Rewards members can get when staying at select Six Senses properties.
For more TPG news delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
Redeeming IHG points for Six Senses stays
Starting Wednesday 31 March, you’ll be able to redeem IHG points for stays at select Six Senses properties with a check-in date of 27 April 2021 and onward. Just like other IHG Rewards properties, award nights at these Six Senses hotels will utilise dynamic pricing. So, the number of points required will change as cash rates do.
However, some Six Senses properties have minimum stay requirements that vary based on your stay dates. And an IHG spokesperson confirmed eligible cobranded cardholders won’t currently get a fourth night reward at Six Senses properties when redeeming IHG points for stays of four nights or longer.
You can search for cash stays and award stays at the above Six Senses resorts through IHG Rewards or Six Senses. Here’s what I found when searching each of the six properties for stays on 6-8 July 2021 and 5-7 Novembr 2021 (or similar dates for properties with more than a two-night minimum stay). I list the lowest price currently bookable when stating cash rates, even if it isn’t flexible.
Six Senses Yao Noi, Thailand
You can book a Hideaway Pool Villa using IHG Rewards points at Six Senses Yao Noi in Thailand. This one-bedroom villa is 1,658 square feet. However, when booking with points, your reservation is only refundable until 14 days of arrival. Here’s the current pricing for two sample stays:
- 6-8 July 2021: £945 or 220,000 points (0.43p per point)
- 5-7 November 2021: £1,315 or 220,000 points (0.59p per point)
Related: Second Cities: Destinations to add onto a trip to Bangkok
Six Senses Laamu, Maldives
You can book a Lagoon Water Villa using IHG Rewards points at Six Senses Laamu in the Maldives. This villa is 1,160 square feet. However, when booking with points, your reservation is only refundable until 14 days of arrival. Here’s the current pricing for two sample stays (note, I searched for four-night stays since that’s the minimum stay requirement for this property):
- 6-10 July 2021: £1,814 or 400,000 points (0.45p per point)
- 5-9 November 2021: £3,272 or 400,000 points (0.82p per point)
Six Senses Botanique, Brazil
You can book a mountain view suite using IHG Rewards points at Six Senses Botanique in Brazil. This suite is 645 square feet. However, when booking with points, your reservation is only refundable until 14 days of arrival. Here’s the current pricing for two sample stays:
- 6-8 July 2021: £885 or 475,000 points (0.19p per point)
- 5-7 November 2021: Dates are blocked as “no arrival”
Related: These are the best times to visit Brazil
Six Senses Ninh Van Bay, Vietnam
You can book a Hill Top Pool Villa using IHG Rewards points at Six Senses Ninh Van Bay in Vietnam. This villa is 1,700 square feet and has an ocean view. However, when booking with points, your reservation is only refundable until seven days of arrival. Here’s the current pricing for two sample stays:
- 6-8 July 2021: £1,434 or 150,000 points (0.96p per point)
- 5-7 November 2021: £1,193 or 150,000 points (0.8p per point)
Related: You’ll want to save your IHG points for these Six Senses properties
Six Senses Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
You can book a Sky Suite using IHG Rewards points at Six Senses Uluwatu in Bali, Indonesia. This suite is 1,160 square feet. However, when booking with points, your reservation is only refundable until seven days of arrival. Here’s the current pricing for two sample stays:
- 6-8 July 2021: £519 or 120,000 points (0.43p per point)
- 5-7 November 2021: £519 or 120,000 points (0.43p per point)
Six Senses Fiji, Fiji
You can book a Hideaway Pool Villa using IHG Rewards points at Six Senses Fiji. This villa is 1,200 square feet. However, when booking with points, your reservation is only refundable until 30 days of arrival. Here’s the current pricing for two sample stays:
- 6-13 July 2021 (7-night minimum stay for check-in on 6 July): £6,206 but no award availability
- 5-7 November 2021: £1,338 or 200,000 points (0.67p per point)
IHG perks at Six Senses properties
Six Senses properties are often relatively small. And many offer non-traditional service delivery methods. As such, some IHG Rewards benefits may differ or not be available at select Six Senses properties. For example, the welcome amenity for IHG Rewards elite members at Six Senses properties is an in-room wellness platter. And if the hotel’s best flex rate includes breakfast, then breakfast is also included on reward night stays at Six Senses properties for all IHG Rewards members.
Additionally, InterContinental Ambassador, Royal Ambassador and Kimpton Inner Circle members get the following additional benefits when staying at Six Senses properties:
- Complimentary breakfast for two each day in the main restaurant
- A signature amenity of either a complimentary 50-minute Six Senses Spa massage for two or local experience once per stay
- The Signature Amenity varies by resort, is subject to availability and will be confirmed upon arrival
- Complimentary one category room upgrade (subject to availability, excluding residences and two-bedroom or greater suites/villas)
- Extended check-out of 4 p.m. (subject to availability for InterContinental Ambassador members)
- Early check-in of 10 a.m. (subject to availability for InterContinental Ambassador members)
- In circumstances where the room is not available at 10 a.m., the hotel may check you into another available room until the room you booked becomes available
Finally, IHG confirmed that all of the above benefits are available regardless of whether you book a paid stay through eligible methods or redeem IHG Rewards points.
Bottom line
An IHG spokesperson confirmed that IHG Rewards plans to progressively add more Six Senses properties to its program over time. But, it’s great to see that you can finally book select Six Senses properties using IHG Rewards points.
However, for the sample stays I searched, I found redemption rates that ranged from an excellent 0.96p per point to an abysmal 0.19p per point. So, be sure to check your redemption rate before deciding to book with points instead of cash.
Featured image of Six Senses Fiji courtesy of IHG Rewards.
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.