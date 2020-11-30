You can now book a lie-flat economy seat with Lufthansa
Move over, Skycouch! Lufthansa’s new “Sleeper’s Row” is giving Air New Zealand’s sofa-style seating arrangement a run for its miles.
Travelling may not be your priority right now, but for travellers who are flying one specific route with Lufthansa, this upgraded economy experience could make the flight far more enjoyable.
The Germany-based airline is trialling its new lie-flat economy product on flights 506 and 507 between Frankfurt, Germany (FRA) to São Paulo, Brazil (GRU).
Whether you want to sprawl out in luxury for less, or are just eager to secure more personal space the next time you fly, the so-called Sleeper’s Row lets you book three or even four adjacent seats in a single row.
In addition to all that extra space (and the peace of mind knowing you won’t have any seatmates to contend with), travellers who book Sleeper’s Row will get a few business-class perks: a premium pillow, topper and blanket, plus priority boarding.
That’s not an insignificant step up from Air New Zealand’s Skycouch experience, which is only every three seats and doesn’t include priority boarding.
Unfortunately, you don’t have much time left to experience this product during its trial period. At this time, the Sleeper’s Row is being offered to travellers with an economy ticket on eligible flights until mid-December.
To book the Sleeper’s Row, all you need to do is show up at the airport and express your interest to someone when you check in for your flight or at the boarding gate. The cost to upgrade to a full row with three or four seats is 220 euros (about £197).
According to the airline, the number of Sleeper’s Rows offered is “limited per flight” and will be assigned on a first-come, first-served basis to passengers who “show interest to our ground staff”. So, if you’re interested in experiencing this product, we suggest you show up early for your flight.
Just know that the initial cost of your ticket won’t come cheap. In general, one-way flights from Frankfurt to São Paulo with Lufthansa are going for approximately £1,506 in December.
It’s not clear at this time if Lufthansa has any intention of making the Sleeper’s Row a permanent product, or introducing it to additional routes.
Featured image courtesy of Lufthansa.
