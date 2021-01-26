This surprising regional airport is getting more international routes despite the pandemic
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
The south coast city of Southampton is getting more connections to international destinations. Beginning this spring, Southampton Airport will be reconnected to two former French destinations.
Sign up to receive the daily TPG newsletter for more airline news!
The announcement was made on Tuesday via the airport’s Twitter.
New flights to french destinations Nantes and Rennes.@EasternAirways will commence services to Rennes Bretagne from Thursday 29th April and Nantes Atlantique from Friday 30th April, serving both destinations initially three-weekly.
Find out more https://t.co/9gHpyOEp6J pic.twitter.com/AnIs3F4glH
— Southampton Airport ✈️ (@SOU_Airport) January 26, 2021
Eastern Airways will start the nonstop flights from Southampton (SOU) to Nantes (NTE) and Rennes (RNS) this spring. The inaugural flight to Rennes will launch on Thursday 29 April and to Nantes the following day, Friday 30 April. The flights are on sale now.
Both routes will operate with three weekly frequencies by one of the airline’s 72-seat ATR 42-600 aircraft. You can expect the Nantes route to operate on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, whereas the Rennes flights will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.
The new routes for Eastern aren’t entirely new to Southampton, as they were part of Flybe’s route network before the airline folded in March 2020 as an early casualty of COVID-19. Southampton Airport was hit hard by the airline’s collapse, which operated 80% of the airport’s routes.
In addition to Eastern Airways’ new routes, British Airways announced in December 2020 that it plans to launch a total of 11 new routes from Southampton later in 2021. The new BA routes will also replace those that used to be operated by Flybe.
Southampton, while it may seem farther away for Londoners, could be a promising addition to Eastern’s network. According to SOU’s website, you can get a train from London Waterloo station to the airport in 69 minutes with South Western Railway.
“Given Southampton’s prominence in connecting the U.K. and France, while also being within an hour of London by rail directly outside the terminal door, it is an exciting development for all,” General Manager for Eastern Roger Hage said in a statement. “With additional new destinations to follow in the coming days and weeks, Eastern Airways is committed to supporting the regions of the U.K., connecting people and places, so adding further services at hubs we already serve is another crucial part in the economic recovery and prosperity of the South-Coast hub.”
Featured image by Daniel Ross/The Points Guy
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.