Spain will require UK travellers to show proof of negative COVID-19 test on arrival
It seems as though coronavirus travel restrictions change every day — if not every hour. And now, Spain has changed what travellers coming from the U.K. will need in order to get in.
On Wednesday, the Spanish Health Minister Salvador Illa Roca announced in a tweet that Spain will require proof of a negative COVID-19 test for those arriving into the country from “high-risk” countries.
At this time, the U.K. is considered as one of the high-risk countries as per the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC). The U.K.’s cumulative number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 in the past 14 days is 474.4, according to the ECDC, with 1,233,775 total cases.
The new measures will come into force on 23 November. From that day, anyone arriving in Spain from the U.K. will need to show proof of a negative PCR test, taken within 72 hours of arrival.
“We will ask the airlines to collaborate and check for travellers’ PCR (swab) tests before boarding,” Illa said.
While there are still flights between the U.K. and Spain, under the current lockdown rules in England, travel is not permitted unless it’s deemed essential.
As it stands, the lockdown will end on 2 December and travel to Spain will be permitted once again. However, Spain doesn’t currently feature on England’s travel corridor list, meaning that quarantine is mandatory on return to the U.K. The exception to that, however, is Spain’s Canary Islands.
Once lockdown has lifted, travellers can visit the Canary Islands without quarantine on return to England.
When the new restrictions take effect on 23 November, Spain will join the likes of many other EU countries that also require negative COVID-19 tests from arriving travellers. As of 11 November, Greece requires all arrivals by air, land or sea have a negative PCR test, taken within 72 hours prior to arrival.
Featured image by da-kuk/Getty Images.
