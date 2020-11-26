The St Regis brand will debut in Chicago next summer
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Marriott is poised to raise its profile in the Windy City — literally.
The St Regis Chicago and Residences at The St Regis Chicago are scheduled to open in a brand-new building that’s soon to be the city’s third-tallest, previously known as the Vista Tower.
For more TPG news delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
Located in Chicago’s Lakeshore East neighbourhood, the 101-story tower will soon be home to 191 hotel rooms, including 33 suites, and 393 St. Regis-branded residential units, according to a press release from Marriott. Those who have purchased a condominium will begin to move in as soon as next month, while the hotel is slated to open in July 2021.
And, unlike just about every other new hotel, there’s good reason to believe this St Regis will open on time. It’s joining an existing project already under construction for years and is a rebranding of a different property — the Wanda Vista Hotel — that was originally slated to occupy the space.
Lakeshore East is known for its mix of residential and office towers, as well as its stunning views of the Chicago River, Lake Michigan, Millennium Park, Grant Park as well as the Chicago Loop (central business district) skyline.
The new hotel and residence complex will feature multiple restaurants from the city’s Michelin-star-rated Alinea Group, including one restaurant overlooking the Chicago River.
Additionally, it will offer thousands of square feet of meeting and ballroom space (for whenever we can do those kinds of things again), a fitness centre, full-service spa and a pool with an outdoor terrace.
This news is welcome for Marriott loyalists who travel on business for leisure to Chicago and have points to burn. While Marriott has several luxury properties in town — including The Ritz-Carlton, two W hotels, a JW Marriott and The Gwen, a Luxury Collection Hotel — The St Regis is sure to up the chain’s game in competing with other luxury properties in the city including the Park Hyatt Chicago, Waldorf Astoria Chicago, Conrad Chicago, Four Seasons Chicago, Peninsula Chicago and more.
There’s no word yet on pricing or Category rating for this property, but, for reference, The Ritz-Carlton, Chicago and the JW Marriott Chicago are Category 6 properties. We’ll update this story once we learn more.
Featured image courtesy of Marriott.
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.