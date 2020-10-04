Want to be featured on TPG UK? Tell us your travel success and mistake stories
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Editor’s note: This story has been updated with new information.
We love hearing from our readers. Whether it’s across our various social media channels or — in pre-COVID times — in person at an airport lounge or at our reader events.
Along with plenty of questions about maximising your travel, we know you have had some amazing travel experiences (as well as some days you’d rather forget!), and we want to share them to help others, too. Especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, we know some of you have experienced some of the ups and downs of travelling and using points and miles — and we want to hear about your stories.
These can be anything from as simple as a packing hack you’ve developed to the dream, round-the-world first class redemption on points and miles. Mistake stories could equally be as simple as forgetting to check-in online for a flight before you arrived at the airport or a small mistake causing a complete trip to fall apart.
You can share as much or as little of your experience as you would like. Selected stories will be shared on The Points Guy U.K. We all make mistakes when we travel, too, and TPG U.K. staff have been sharing ours.
If you’d like to share your personal travel stories to be published on our site, we would love to hear them. Simply email your story (a paragraph of around 100 words is perfect) to emily.mcnutt@thepointsguy.co.uk and put ‘Reader Success Story’ or ‘Reader Mistake Story’ in the subject line.
Due to the volume of submissions, we can’t respond to each story individually, but we’ll be in touch if yours is selected. And don’t worry — we will only publish your first name.
Featured image by Ishan Seefromthesky via Unsplash
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.