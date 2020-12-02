Planes, travel and ‘Test to Release’: Get to know the UK aviation minister
With the announcement of the “Test to Release” initiative, whereby as of 15 December passengers who arrive in England from non-travel corridor countries can choose to have their quarantine period slashed from 14 days to five days by taking a COVID-19 test, we were eager to learn more from the Department for Transport.
I had the opportunity to interview the aviation minister, Robert Courts. I was keen to get to know more about him as well as ask those all-important questions like what his favourite aircraft is — but also of course to learn more about how Test to Release will work.
You can watch the interview below:
Featured photo by Nicky Kelvin/The Points Guy
