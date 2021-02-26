4 things that need to happen before we can go on holiday
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Around the world, the rules and restrictions each country has imposed because of the coronavirus pandemic change daily. Some countries like Australia still have their borders strictly shut, while others have laid out plans for reopening, which, in some cases, tie in closely to vaccine requirements. For example, Seychelles has said that being fully vaccinated will exempt you from quarantine.
Amid everything, the one thing at the forefront of most Brits’ minds is: “When will I be able to go on holiday?”
For more TPG news delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
It’s a fair question. While the likelihood of being able to jet off in the next few weeks is rather slim, looking to the medium- to long-term, a holiday could be on the books. For example, countries like Greece are promising — and are probably desperate for — a summer holiday season. But before that can happen, there are various things that will have to change for us to be able to head off on our jollies with confidence.
These are the things to keep a close eye on.
1. Changes to UK Government advice
Firstly, the current government lockdown guidance prevents any non-essential travel, both domestically and internationally. We have now seen the roadmap out of this, but it is still unclear when the green light for leisure travel will be given. Until the “stay-at-home” order is lifted, and travel permitted, we will not be going anywhere.
Related: What does the roadmap out of lockdown mean for travel?
In addition, on 18 January 2021, after many months of maintaining a list of “safe” destinations, all travel corridors were closed. This meant that since that date, there are no longer exceptions to the government’s advice against all non-essential travel. We had previously seen that where a travel corridor was opened up, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office would alter its advice and remove the blanket recommendation against non-essential travel. (There may have still been such advice in place due to other safety reasons, such as a threat of war or terrorism.)
The most significant issue is that travelling against FCDO advice will invalidate most travel insurance policies, and also means you are less likely to be able to call on consular or other similar assistance if you run into trouble abroad.
For holidaymakers to travel without stressing about these significant issues, the FCDO will have to reverse its current guidance and allow non-essential travel once again, at least in line with certain countries if the travel corridor scheme is reintroduced.
2. Opening up of airline routes and hotels
In order to go on a holiday, you’re going to need to be able to get to where you want to go and have somewhere to stay.
Even with the recent pathway out of lockdown announced, there is no precise date international leisure travel will be allowed. Currently, 17 May seems to be the date we can hold onto, but details are scarce, and we won’t know anything more until at least 12 April. We are yet to see a true cranking up of schedules from airlines even though we have seen bookings for some holidays, especially staycations, skyrocket in recent weeks.
It’s also worth noting that when flights do resume, they will look different than pre-coronavirus travel. We are likely to be reliant on safety measures such as social distancing, wearing of masks and other disinfecting procedures to be able to travel for some time, and you will need to feel confident that these measures will keep you safe.
There are also 33 countries on the government’s travel ban list. Notably, the UAE features on this list and until these restrictions are lifted that forbid passenger flights from the country, convenient flight routings to certain destinations are almost impossible.
Visit TPG’s guide to all coronavirus news and updates
3. Lifting of restrictions in foreign countries
Nations around the world are going to open up at different paces. We are following these developments closely as they unfold, but the destinations available to U.K. holidaymakers may be limited in the short term. And while countries will lift restrictions, they may not be the spots you want to go to.
As mentioned, Seychelles now allow foreigners from all countries if they have received the full dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Estonia has also announced it will allow visitors who can either prove they have been vaccinated or have recovered from COVID-19.
Related: Country-by-country guide to where you can go if you’re vaccinated
Conversely, both Australia and New Zealand have indicated that their borders may remain closed for the duration of 2021.
You will need your desired destination to have opened its borders before you are able to travel there. For that reason, it’s important to keep up to date with the restrictions for your desired holiday destination. Until then, your holiday won’t be able to happen.
4. Lifting of UK restrictions on arriving passengers
Currently, there are very strict restrictions in place for passengers arriving in the U.K. This includes a 10-day quarantine for all arrivals with hotel quarantine for that period for arrivals from countries on the travel ban list. All passengers are required to take three tests for travelling to England: one at most 72 hours prior to scheduled departure and two whilst in quarantine (on days two and eight).
Related: Hotel quarantine, 3 COVID-19 tests and more: Everything you need to know about travelling to the UK
With the threat of being forced to self-isolate for 10 days on arrival in the U.K. after a holiday, many travellers will be put off leaving — especially if hotel quarantine is still in place. It wouldn’t be sensible to leave the country for leisure reasons until the quarantine requirement for arriving passengers is dropped, or at least travel corridors begin to open up and the threat of a re-ramping up of these provisions has passed.
Bottom line
Holidays abroad might be looking less likely as the weeks go by. But by keeping on top of the latest news, you’ll be ready to hit the button as soon as government advice changes, you can get to where you want to go, that place will let you in and you’re able to return home easily. If the necessary parts come together, you’ll be able to head off on a holiday to your favourite destination.
Featured photo by Rita Franca/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.