TPG adds 4 people to growing editorial team
At TPG, we are bullish on travel.
It’s been a really long and painful year for those working in the industry and those of us who want to take trips. There are going to be plenty of starts and stops ahead, but a sense of hope is finally beginning to spread as more people get vaccinated.
So, to help get ready for more travel — and more travel advice — we are adding four experts to our editorial team.
With these new hires, TPG now has 35 full-time employees dedicated to writing, editing, social media and video. That’s in addition to a robust network of freelancers, ranging from family travellers to solo travellers to pilots, who can help explain the technical nature of flight.
Now, without any more delay, here are the latest members of our team:
Ashley Onadele — Sponsored Content Writer
Ashley is an avid traveller and writer based in the San Francisco Bay Area with her young family.
Ashley first became interested in points and miles as a graduate student studying Spanish who hoped to study abroad someday. Now she uses points and miles to help her family of four experience the world together. Some of her favourite points redemptions are the JW Marriott in Venice, Italy, and what would have been an epic first-class trip to Japan for the 2020 Olympics.
Ashley has travelled to more than a dozen countries on three continents and, though she considers herself a family traveller now, she is passionate about showing travellers of all types and styles how to travel on points and miles.
Before joining The Points Guy, Ashley wrote her own travel blog and was a freelance writer for online publications such as Matador Network and Condé Nast Traveler. As a travel blogger, she offered tips for travelling with small children as well as destination guides and guides for beginner points and miles enthusiasts. Her favourite places in the world include New Orleans, Italy’s Venice and Bangkok, Thailand.
Once it is safe to travel freely with her family again, Ashley plans to finally visit countries in South America, Africa and the Middle East.
Juan Ruiz – Credit Cards Editor
In 2013, Juan started a successful family travel blog (known as Double Duty Daddy) with the purpose of sharing travel rewards and points and miles redemptions with families.
He has since contributed credit card and travel content to numerous outlets, including Forbes, Business Insider, and, of course, TPG. Never one to turn down a good deal, his travel redemptions and credit card strategies have taken him to far-off destinations from Iceland to Japan (35+ countries and counting). It’s also helped him check off a lifetime bucket list of visiting all 30 MLB ballparks in the U.S.
When he’s not dissecting credit card products or teaching as an adjunct professor at a public university in Miami, you can find Juan maximizing his points and miles for family travel with his wife and twin daughters. You can connect with him on Twitter or Instagram @DoubleDutyDaddy
Stella Shon — Credit Cards Reporter
Stella was recently the travel writer for ValuePenguin, specializing in travel industry trends and rewards credit cards.
Previously a TPG 2020 summer intern on the points, miles and deals team, she’s now excited to come back as a full-time writer on the credit cards team. She has more than eight credit cards.
She graduated with a journalism degree from UNC-Chapel Hill in 2020, and she previously interned at JetBlue Airways (her favourite airline) in summer 2019.
Feel free to ask her about her Morocco trip — she just recently flew to Casablanca on a one-way business class ticket on TAP Air Portugal for just 12.5K miles.
Stella moved to New York City in December and is ecstatic to join the TPG team again.
David Slotnick — Senior Aviation Reporter
David was most recently the senior airline reporter at Business Insider, covering the aviation business in depth throughout the COVID-19 crisis, as well as aviation startups and logistics, passenger experience and breaking news.
Before covering aviation full-time, David launched Business Insider’s points, miles and credit card strategy while also reporting on the broader travel space. He has contributed to numerous publications as a freelancer, including TPG.
He spent most of his life in New York but recently relocated to Boston with his wife Reni and their goldendoodle Murray. He went to college in Allentown, Pennsylvania, and spent a year living in Edinburgh, Scotland, during graduate school.
David is a bona fide travel junkie — and can’t wait to get back in the air — an avid photographer and a cocktail enthusiast (the Polaris Lounge’s Paper Plane is among his favourites). He’s also a certified EMT and picks up occasional ambulance shifts in the Greater Boston area.
Follow him on Twitter or Instagram at @david_slotnick.
