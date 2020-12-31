Hopeful for a 2021 well-travelled: TPG UK’s travel plans for 2021
As we prepare to land into 2021, it’s a great time to share our travel plans for the year ahead.
Around nine months after COVID-19‘s initial devastating blow, vaccinations are underway. This shines a hopeful glimmer of light on 2021’s travel potential and spending more time in the skies — where we love to be most.
There’s a mixed bag of travel bucket lists amongst the TPG U.K. team — attending postponed events from 2020 and just having a downright, well-deserved travel blow out.
Here’s to a 2021 well-travelled for all.
Jean Arnas — Head of UK Video
In true Jean style, his 2021 travel aspirations are short, sweet and very ambitious.
“I would like to travel to 10 new countries next year — just to make it to 100. High on the top of the list are Bolivia, Madagascar and Nepal.”
Hayley Coyle — Features Editor
Hayley’s main loves in life (aside from planes) are Spain and water parks. It’s not a surprise then that one of her main travel goals next year is to combine both of those things into one fun-filled adventure.
“Continuing with my Spanish theme, I am keen to go to Tenerife next year, almost entirely due to the fact it’s home to the world’s best water park — Siam. I love a water park very much. I was due to go in November but had to cancel and since then, I have been glued to Siam’s Instagram to see when it reopens. One of the slides is so scary, apparently a famous footballer chickened out of it. I’m aiming for March time.
Another place I’d love to see in 2021 is Mexico. Beach, margaritas, fabulous hotels and spas, scrummy food and salsa — that’s my kind of holiday. Plus I’ll get to practice all the Spanish I’ve learned in Valencia and Tenerife. I’m also going to double my efforts to get Avios next year, so perhaps I can get some of the way there on points.”
Nicky Kelvin — Director of Content
For Nicky, his plan is to get back to ticking off his bucket list and going to the places he’d planned on visiting in 2020.
“If the world does indeed start to return to normal, it will be the bucket-list year for me that 2020 should have been. At the top of my list is South Africa. I have never visited, but have wanted to for years and the past few months have strengthened my resolve to take that epic trip at long last.”
Emily McNutt — Global News Editor
For as long as I’ve known Emily, she’s talked about going to Mauritius. She has a thing for beautiful paradise beaches — the hotter, the better. It’s not surprising that after the shocker of a year that was 2020, her sights are set on making up for lost beach time.
“Since 2020 was largely the year of staying at home, I’m hoping for a resurgence of travel for myself in 2021. At the beginning of the pandemic, I had my dream bucket-list trip booked to Mauritius. As the weeks went by and lockdown ensued, that trip — like many others — was cancelled. Next year, I’d like to rebook that trip and spend a week in the Mauritian sun.
Other than that, I’d like to cross a few other destinations off my bucket list — namely Namibia, Chile and Vietnam. But, in reality, I don’t foresee myself saying no to any trip next year!”
Daniel Ross — Writer and Content Producer
If I’ve learnt one thing this year, is that travel should never, ever be taken for granted. 2019 was a whirlwind of flights, new airlines, new countries and jet lag — and I loved every second. That said, it’s all too easy to blink and have a trip flash by your eyes. I want to make the most of every second of any work or leisure trip that might come around in 2021 by making sure to focus on being present and in the moment.
“My friends were due to get married in Port Douglas, Australia, in August 2020, but obviously they had to postpone. Fingers crossed they will be able to go ahead with their plans in 2021 and finally tie the knot!
I had originally booked an Avios reward ticket with Cathay Pacific from Paris (CDG) to Melbourne (MEL) via Hong Kong (HKG), however, I am going to try my hardest to get a reward booking flying ANA’s The Suite, the airline’s new first-class product. It’s one of the best ways you can fly, and finding reward availability is renowned for being difficult.
I’ve also wanted to visit Japan for as long as I can remember. So, a few days exploring Tokyo, followed by Melbourne, Sydney and a wedding in Port Douglas is my ultimate goal for 2021. Brian, if you’re reading this, I’ll happily volunteer to review The Suite…”
Bottom line
The prospect of travel returning to some kind of normality seems closer than ever. Still, given what we’ve learned from this year, none of us can really be sure that any of our plans for 2021 will definitely go ahead.
One thing is for sure, however — we’ll all have a newfound appreciation for any long-haul, bucket-list travel that we are lucky enough to do in 2021.
Featured photo by Mike Korostelev/Getty
