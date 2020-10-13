Save big on these 13 travel essentials with Amazon Prime Day deals
Amazon Prime Day is here!
Well, in actual fact it’s two days. A whole 48 hours of sales especially for Amazon Prime members. There are some great money-saving deals to be had on pretty much everything but the kitchen sink.
We’ve perused the special Prime Day treats and picked out some of the best offers for travellers — everything from handy luggage weighing devices to Samsonite suitcases.
Act fast, not only because the sale ends at 12 a.m. on Thursday but also because there’s a limit to the number of discounted Prime Day offers for each product.
Happy shopping!
1. Samsonite Base Boost suitcase
Price: £75 (53% saving)
Samsonite is a firm favourite among many travellers, and with over £50 off, now could be the perfect time to get yourself a new case for your next trip.
2. Family travel wallet
Price: £10 (48% saving)
Never lose a document, passport or money again with this family travel wallet. It also comes in a range of other colours.
3. Waterproof, antitheft backpack
Price: £16 (35% saving)
This little backpack is perfect for days out at the beach or exploring a new city with the peace of mind that your precious belongings won’t get stolen or even damaged in the rain.
4. USB plug charger
Price: £10 (33% saving)
Ideal for those with lots of gadgets to travel, this USB charging device has four charging ports and both an interchangeable U.K. and European plug end.
5. Wireless noise-cancelling headphones
Price: £60 (33%)
These wireless headphones are the perfect travel companion if you want to listen to your favourite music while you’re on the plane or by the beach. Better still, they’re noise-cancelling — ideal for getting some shut-eye on a noisy flight.
6. Set of three Eminent suitcases
Price: £199 (29% saving)
One size definitely doesn’t fit all. With these three cases, you’ll have one perfect for a weekend away, one for a longer break and one for everything in between.
7. Microfibre travel towel
Price: £14 (28% saving)
Gone are the days of damp and smelly towels with these fast-drying, super-absorbent microfibre travel towels from Eono by Amazon.
8. Mini tripod
Price: £8 (26% saving)
Vloggers, bloggers and general all-round selfie-takers rejoice with this mini tripod.
9. Polaroid Originals camera
Price: £90 (25% saving)
Taking it back to old school with this Polaroid Originals camera. Capture memories instantly and treasure them for a lifetime.
10. Portable power bank
Price: £16 (save 20%)
No phone charge? No problem. Pop this portable power bank into your bumbag, handbag or backpack and you’ll be able to keep charged and connected for longer.
11. Inflatable lounger
Price: £30 (save 20%)
There’s nothing more frustrating than getting to the beach or the pool and there being no beds or loungers free. With the inflatable loungers, you’ll never have that problem again.
12. Portable luggage scale
Price: £6 (20% saving)
Never pay charges for overweight baggage again with this handy little portable luggage scale.
13. Wide angle lens
Price: £32 (6% saving)
If you’ve got a Canon, this wide-angle lens could be the perfect pre-trip gift so you can make those all-important holiday snaps even better.
