Pre-departure testing and self-isolation for arrivals: Everything you need to know about travelling to the UK
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
As of 4 a.m. on Monday morning, travelling to the U.K. looks very different. All travellers arriving in the country from abroad are now required to have a negative COVID-19 test result and quarantine for 10 days.
Sign up to receive the daily TPG newsletter for more travel news!
Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the U.K. has largely been one of the countries with the laxest entry requirements. The country had never banned travel through its borders and it never required a negative test result. Instead, it implemented a quarantine programme — but only for travellers coming from select, high-risk countries.
Now, however, the U.K. has a list of 28 countries from where travel is banned. That list includes all of South America as well as Portugal. Additionally, arrivals from many south African countries are banned. In all cases, the ban was made in order to reduce the chances of importing new, more contagious strains of COVID-19. The travel ban applies to people who have been in or transited any of the countries in the past 10 days. It does not, however, apply to British and Irish nationals or third-country nationals with residence rights in the U.K.
Related: UK bans arrivals from South America and Portugal
As of Monday, entering the U.K. has changed. While all travellers arriving in the U.K. will still need to complete a passenger locator form before arriving in the country, there are some new rules. Here’s what you need to know if you plan to travel to the U.K.
Pre-departure COVID-19 testing
All arrivals into England, Scotland and Wales are required to have proof of a negative COVID-19 test in order to board their plane. The test must be taken up to three days before departure. Failure to comply with the pre-departure testing requirement may result in denied boarding and a fine of £500 at the border.
Related: England requires all travellers coming from abroad have a negative COVID-19 test result
The test must be either a nucleic acid test, a PCR test or a derivative technology, including loop-mediated isothermal amplification (LAMP) tests. Additionally, an antigen test, such as from a lateral flow device, will be accepted. Your test result must include your name, birth date, test result, the date the sample was collected or received by the provider, the name of the test provider and the name of the test device.
There are some exemptions to the new pre-departure testing requirement. At this time, that includes some workers, children under 11, those travelling for certain medical reasons, airline crews and for those “travelling from countries without the infrastructure available to deliver the tests.”
For example, due to limited testing infrastructure, those arriving in England from Antigua and Barbuda, St Lucia and Barbados will not need to initially comply. However, this only applies to arrivals until 4 a.m. on Thursday 21 January. Arrivals after this date will be required to comply with the pre-departure testing regulations.
Travellers entering England from Ireland, the Falkland Islands, Ascension Islands and St Helena are permanently exempt from the pre-departure test requirement. You also will not need a test if you are arriving in England from Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland, Isle of Man, Jersey or Guernsey.
Mandatory 10-day self-isolation
Also as of Monday, all arrivals into the U.K. from abroad must now self-isolate for a 10-day period, marking the suspension of travel corridors. Regardless of where you’re coming from and if you have a negative COVID-19 test result, you will be required to complete the quarantine. The government has said that the travel corridors will be closed until at least 15 February.
Related: UK to close all travel corridors
In early July, when travel first resumed after England’s first national lockdown, the government launched its travel corridors list. With it, the government was able to spell out countries that were deemed low-risk for travel and importing coronavirus cases back to the U.K.
For those countries that were deemed low-risk for travel, the U.K. allowed arriving passengers to enter the country without any quarantine. Each week, the government reviewed which countries — or regions — were included on the list. All arrivals coming from countries that weren’t on the list were required to quarantine for a period.
Keep in mind that it is now possible to test out of a full 10-day quarantine in England using the Test to Release scheme. After you arrive in the country, you are required to quarantine for five days. After five days of quarantine, you can elect to pay for a private COVID-19 test through a government-approved provider. If the result comes back negative, you can forgo the remainder of your quarantine period.
More changes coming?
Monday 18 January marked two huge changes to the way passengers are able to travel to the U.K. All passengers must arrive with a negative COVID-19 test result in addition to quarantining for a full 10-day period — with a Test to Release exception. But there are reports that there could be additional changes in the future.
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has emphasised that the government is now taking additional precautions to ensure travellers are abiding by the rules. There’s now a “high risk” of being caught if travellers fail to abide by coronavirus rules, including the 10-day mandatory quarantine, Raab said.
Additionally, Raab said that the government will “consider all possibilities” to enforce those rules. Among them, Raab said the government is considering requiring that travellers stay in quarantine hotels to ensure a compliant isolation period. It could also implement GPS and facial-recognition technology in order to ensure that travellers are abiding by quarantine rules.
The move to remove travel corridors and require pre-departure testing before arriving into England will further strain the already-struggling aviation and travel industries. In addition to the new restrictions, which will discourage tourism, England is still under its third national lockdown. As such, all non-essential travel is off the cards.
On Sunday, Director-General of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) Alexandre de Juniac told the BBC that the airline industry will need another £70 billion to £80 billion of government support in order to get through the pandemic. The additional money, which is “on top of the £170 billion already granted” will hold the airlines over until June.
De Juniac said that he expects air demand to pick up in June. By that point, he expects travel restrictions to be lifted, as summer begins and the vaccinated population increases.
In 2020, about 1.8 billion travellers took to the skies, compared to the 4.5 billion that flew in 2019.
Featured photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images.
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.