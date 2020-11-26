Amex Offer: Earn 3x points on Amazon purchases this Christmas shopping season
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
American Express is sweetening the deal for select cardholders who make purchases on Amazon. Cardholders of The Preferred Rewards Gold Card from American Express have reported seeing a new Amex Offer for bonus points spent at online retail giant Amazon.
With the offer, you can get an additional 2 Membership Rewards points for every pound spent at Amazon. In other words, you’ll get a total of 3 Membership Rewards points for every pound spent with the retailer.
The Amex Offer expires on 23 December. The timing of the offer is perfect, as you’ll be able to take advantage of Amazon’s huge portfolio of products for Christmas shopping and everyday essentials.
Related: Your ultimate guide to Amex Offers
According to the terms and conditions of the offer, it’s only available online at amazon.co.uk, and only on orders to be delivered to the U.K. Amazon Web Services, Amazon Business, Amazon Marketing Services, Amazon Trade-In, The Book Depository and Twitch U.K. purchases are excluded from the 3 points per pound spent offer.
The bonus points should appear in your Membership Rewards account within five days from the qualifying purchase but could take up to 90 days from 23 December 2020.
We’re only seeing reports of this offer being available to cardholders of the Amex Gold Card. To check to see if this offer is available to you, log in to your Amex account and scroll to the bottom of the page and click ‘View All’ in the Amex offers section of your card home page. Once you’ve found the offer you want, click ‘Save to Card’ and be sure to use that card on your eligible purchases.
Related: American Express doubles welcome bonus on Preferred Rewards Gold Card to 20,000 points
Featured photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images.
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.