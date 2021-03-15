Turkey announces Brits will NOT need vaccine to enter
Some good news for anyone planning a holiday to Turkey this summer.
The country has announced that it will not be asking British holidaymakers to prove they have been vaccinated and in addition, a negative PCR test will be “no such requirement”.
The Turkish government has said the reason that proof of a negative test will not be needed is because of the U.K.’s vaccine roll-out success and Turkey’s “world-class border processes in place” that’s keeping travel there low risk.
Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, minister of culture and tourism, said: “We will not require vaccination passports from international travellers when entering the country.
“After April 15, we will look at the number of cases again, we will re-evaluate the situation and then decide if we will continue to require negative PCR test results from British citizens entering the country.
“I expect there will be no such requirement from British visitors as the U.K. government is rapidly, and impressively, rolling out the vaccination programme for the whole nation and a significant portion of the population will be vaccinated by early summer.”
Essentially, this means that Brits can potentially travel to Turkey as early as 17 May, when the government lifts its ban on non-essential travel.
Meanwhile, any hotels in Turkey with more than 30 rooms must make sure they are fully COVID secure and so far, more than 8,000 facilities have met those requirements, according to the Daily Telegraph.
Furthermore, many hotels are preparing onsite facilities for guests who will need a negative test for returning to their home country. Turkey is also offering a special £12 insurance policy that covers COVID-related expenses such as treatment and emergency care.
“We are confident that the successful vaccination programmes ongoing in both the U.K. and Turkey will ensure this season is even safer than last year. More than 10 million vaccinations have been given in Turkey so far,” Ersoy added.
Featured photo by Shihan Shan/Getty Images
