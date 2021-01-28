UK bans all passenger flights from the UAE, adds 3 countries to travel ban list
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
The U.K. has placed a new ban on all passenger flights from the UAE as of 1 p.m. on 29 January.
The flight ban marks a huge blow for Dubai-based Emirates and Abu Dhabi-based Etihad, which operate flights from around the world through their respective hubs and then on to final destinations, such as London. However, with this latest update, no passengers will be able to fly directly from the UAE to the U.K.
“Any exemptions usually in place will not apply, including for business travel,” the government said in its announcement. “British nationals currently in the UAE should make use of the commercial options available if they wish to return to the U.K. Indirect commercial routes that will enable British and Irish nationals and residents to return to the U.K. continue to operate.”
Sign up to receive the daily TPG newsletter for more travel news!
Additionally, the U.K. has expanded the destinations in its travel ban. As of 1 p.m. on Friday 29 January, the U.K. has added the United Arab Emirates, Burundi and Rwanda to its “red list.”
This means that travellers who don’t have British or Irish nationality or residents rights in the UK and who travelled through one of the above countries in the past 10 days will not be able to enter the U.K.
Related: All of the countries on the UK’s travel ban list
Those who are able to enter the U.K. must self-isolate at home for 10 days. Additionally, all members of their household must self-isolate for 10 days — even if they didn’t travel.
With the addition of the UAE, Burundi and Rwanda, there are now 33 countries on the travel ban list.
Travellers who are coming from a banned country will not be able to use England’s Test to Release scheme, which allows eligible travellers to test out of a full 10-day quarantine.
On Wednesday, the government announced its plans to require passengers coming from travel ban countries to undergo their 10-day quarantine in a government-supervised hotel. However, that policy is not yet in effect.
Related: Everything you need to know about the UK’s hotel quarantine policy
All passengers, regardless of where they are coming from are required to have a negative COVID-19 test result, taken no more than three days prior to scheduled departure. Additionally, all passengers must have completed a passenger locator form.
Related: Pre-departure testing and self-isolation for arrivals: Everything you need to know about travelling to the UK
Featured photo by Zach Griff/The Points Guy.
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.