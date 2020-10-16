United Airlines: US Dept. of Defense study says COVID risk on planes is ‘virtually non-existent’
United Airlines is promoting a new study that finds a minimal risk from the coronavirus onboard an aeroplane, an effort that comes as United works to boost confidence in travel after a more than $1 billion loss in the third quarter.
The study conducted by the U.S. Department of Defense on United aircraft finds that the risk of breathing in a COVID-19 particle on a flight is just 0.003%, United said Thursday. The findings are based on every flyer wearing a mask and looked at the risks onboard a fully loaded flight.
Trade group the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and Delta Air Lines have also touted a minimal risk of coronavirus infection on aeroplanes in the past week.
United’s publication of the findings comes as it reports a $1.4 billion net loss during the quarter ending in September. While far less than Delta’s $5.4 billion loss over the same period, the Chicago-based carrier did not have the billions-of-dollars in one-time COVID-related expenses that Delta recorded during the period.
Importantly, United reduced its daily loss to an average of $21 million a day — or $25 million a day including debt payments — in the third quarter. Every U.S. carrier is focused on cutting losses, or cash burn, to zero as quickly as they can.
United executives will discuss the results for the July-to-September period on Thursday.
United Airlines 3Q20 earnings just dropped.
Revenues ⬇️ 78% yoy to $2.5B
Expenses ⬇️ 59% to $4.1B
Net loss of $1.8B
Expenses do not include $413mn in COVID-related special charges. $UAL https://t.co/1V2vZtwbtN
— Edward Russell (@ByERussell) October 14, 2020
Featured image by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images.
