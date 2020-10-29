United pilots free COVID testing for select London-bound passengers
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Until there’s a readily available vaccine, testing remains one of the most effective ways to track — and prevent — the spread of the coronavirus.
Preflight testing is also one of the best ways for airlines to stimulate demand during the pandemic. After all, if flyers know they’re sharing an enclosed metal tube with fellow negative passengers, perhaps they’ll be more inclined to take to the skies.
Better yet, if governments can be reassured that arriving passengers are free of the coronavirus, then quarantine requirements aren’t necessary.
That’s exactly what United is hoping to accomplish with its newest COVID-19 testing pilot. From 16 November through 11 December, the Chicago-based carrier will offer free rapid testing to all passengers and crew onboard select flights from Newark (EWR) to London Heathrow (LHR).
Sign up for TPG’s free new biweekly Aviation newsletter for more airline-specific news!
Specifically, the carrier will launch the free testing pilot on Monday, Wednesday and Friday departures of United Flight 14, with the following schedule:
- United Flight 14, EWR to LHR 7:15 p.m. to 6:55 a.m. (next day)
All customers booked on this flight, with the exception of infants two and under, will be required to undergo a free rapid test before departure at the Newark United Club near Gate C93. This includes connecting passengers. Anyone who chooses not to get tested will be accommodated on another flight — guaranteeing that everyone travelling to London on the 318-seater Boeing 787-10 will have tested negative for the virus.
The test, administered by Premise Health, will use Abbott’s ID Now rapid molecular test system, which gives results in 15 to 20 minutes. For now, United is planning for about 50 to 100 tests per departure, in line with the average loads on recent flights to London.
Appointments will be required, and United recommends a three-hour buffer between the test and departure time — something to consider if you’re booking a connecting itinerary. You’ll need to wait in the lounge until you receive a negative result before being allowed to freely roam around the airport.
Just because customers are flying on a COVID-free flight doesn’t mean you can remove your mask. Everyone will still need to abide by the mask requirement or risk getting booted from the airline. United’s other CleanPlus safety initiatives, like enhanced cleaning and sanitisation, will still apply to its London flights.
In a briefing call, Josh Earnest, United’s chief communication officer, explained that “we are bullish on the prospect that customer testing will reopen long-haul travel.” He continued, saying the London testing pilot is exactly that — a proof of concept that the carrier is trialling.
United hopes that this trial is as successful as its recent launch of pre-travel testing in San Francisco for Hawaii-bound passengers. On 15 October, Hawaii began welcoming visitors and returning residents to the islands without a 14-day quarantine, if the traveller packed a negative COVID test within 72 hours of departure.
In partnership with GoHealth Urgent Care, United set up an optional testing facility in San Francisco’s international terminal. In the first 10 days since Hawaii’s reopening, the carrier’s San Francisco to Hawaii flights have seen a nearly 95% increase in passengers compared to the prior two-week period.
Aaron McMillan, managing director of operations policy and support, cautioned that “testing does not currently exempt travellers from quarantine by the Brits [like it does in Hawaii].” He continued, “we’re hopeful that we can prove this testing pilot is safe. Then, the [British] government can take a look at the data and make a decision [about the quarantine] rooted in safety.”
Related: Everything you need to know about the Global Travel Taskforce and what it means for your holiday
In recent weeks, there have been talks about an air corridor starting between New York and London. The concept is that passengers would submit a negative test result before departure to avoid the mandatory quarantine on either side of the pond.
Though Thursday’s announcement doesn’t formally establish a corridor, it seems to lay the groundwork for it down the line.
Asked what it would take to consider this pilot a success, especially if the quarantine requirements aren’t lifted, Earnest responded, “if we are able to stimulate additional demand to fly on a COVID-free flight or win customers from our competitors or if the publicity around this initiative convinces others countries to work with us on similar programs, then the London pilot would be considered a success.”
Henry Harteveldt, president at Atmosphere Research Group, thinks that pretravel testing is key to getting passengers back in the sky. Asked earlier this month about the recent proliferation of airline testing programmes, Harteveldt said “it all boils down to one word: confidence.”
“If people are confident they can get tested, then they will be more confident to travel,” he concluded.
Featured photo by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.