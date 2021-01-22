Watch as we go behind the scenes on board the final Virgin Atlantic 747 at Heathrow
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Back in December 2020, TPG Content Producer Dan Ross and I were invited on board the final Virgin Atlantic 747 before she left the airline for good. At almost 20 years old, G-VROY, also known as Pretty Woman, made her departure from the Virgin Atlantic fleet, destined for a new life with a new, undisclosed lessor.
But in true Virgin style, the airline wasn’t going to let her go without a proper send-off.
Sign up to receive the daily TPG newsletter for more airline news!
Virgin Atlantic invited press and some lucky members of the public to say their final goodbyes to the last superjumbo in the fleet — including a celebratory Champagne breakfast. But far more exciting for an AvGeek was the opportunity to explore every nook and cranny of the Queen of the Skies and even have our photograph taken in one of the beautiful GE CF6 engines.
You can watch the fascinating behind-the-scenes video from the day here:
As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, Virgin Atlantic was forced to rethink its fleet in order to conserve cash and reduce expenses. Its remaining Boeing 747 fleet was accelerated into retirement. Now, the airline operates a fleet of just Airbus A330, Boeing 787 and Airbus A350 aircraft.
Related: We toured Virgin Atlantic’s final 747 — here’s why we’ll miss the Queen
Featured photo by Nicky Kelvin/The Points Guy.
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.