Earn 50% bonus Virgin Points and Tier Points on new Virgin Atlantic bookings
Virgin Atlantic is sweetening the offer to get travellers on its planes. On Friday, the airline announced that it’s multiplying the number of Virgin Points and Tier Points you’ll earn on fights for a limited time.
For new bookings made from Friday through 2 February, passengers will be able to earn 50% bonus Tier Points and 50% bonus Virgin Points.
In order for your travel to be eligible for these offers, you must make a new booking and travel between 8 January and 31 December 2021.
As a reminder, you earn Tier Points based on your flight. Depending on your cabin of service and fare class, you’ll typically earn between 25 and 200 Tier Points per one-way flight. However, with this 50% bonus, you can earn between 38 and 300 Tier Points per one-way flight.
Here’s how the Tier Point bonus breaks down, based on fare class:
|Economy Light (T)
|Economy Classic (A, E, Q, X, N, O)
|Economy Classic (L, U, M, Y, B, R)
|Economy Delight (V)
|Premium (H, K, P)
|Premium (W, S)
|Upper Class (G, Z)
|Upper Class (J, C, D, I)
|Standard Tier Points earned per one-way flight
|25
|25
|50
|50
|50
|100
|100
|200
|50% bonus Tier Points earned
|13
|13
|25
|25
|25
|50
|50
|100
|Total Tier Points earned per one-way flight
|38
|38
|75
|75
|75
|150
|150
|300
As a reminder, Virgin Atlantic requires the following number of Tier Points for each level of status:
- Red: Basic, entry-level membership
- Silver: 400 Tier Points
- Gold: 1,000 Tier Points
With this 50% bonus, you could reach the mid-tier Silver level of status with one round-trip flight in Upper Class — so long as you’re booked in the J, C, D or I fare class.
Additionally, following the programme change that Flying Club made in August 2020, this promotion allows you to take advantage of the 50% bonus on both cash and award tickets. In other words, if you redeem your Virgin Points for a flight with Virgin, you can still earn elite-qualifying Tier Points for the travel — albeit at a lesser rate than if you were to travel on a cash ticket.
In addition to the 50% bonus Tier Point offer, new bookings can also earn 50% bonus Virgin Points. As with all Virgin flights, you’ll earn Virgin Points based on how many miles you’ve flown and the class in which you’re travelling.
For example, on a return flight from London to New York, you will fly 6,914 base miles. If you’re booking in a full-fare Economy Delight ticket (V), you would typically earn 10,371 Virgin Points. With this 50% bonus, you would earn 15,556 Virgin Points — worth £218 based on TPG U.K.’s most recent valuations.
For both of these offers, keep in mind that only Virgin Atlantic-operated flights are eligible.
Both of these offers show that Virgin is keen on selling tickets now. With the downturn in travel as England is in its third national lockdown, people aren’t allowed to travel for non-essential reasons. However, Virgin is attempting to get those who are sat at home booking new travel for later this year.
If you’re set on qualifying — or requalifying — for Flying Club status or topping up on the Virgin Points in your account, this could be a good promotion worth taking advantage of.
Featured photo by Nick Ellis/The Points Guy.
