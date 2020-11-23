Amazing Virgin Atlantic Black Friday sale: 50% off reward flights or Upper Class fares from £615 return
Black Friday has arrived early for Virgin Atlantic. On Monday, the airline unveiled its Black Friday sale early, featuring some incredible offers for both cash and reward tickets.
Let’s break down each offer separately.
50% off reward flights
Perhaps the best deal of all for this Black Friday offer is a 50% off sale on all reward flights with Virgin Atlantic.
Beginning Monday, customers can get 50% off all reward seats on the Virgin Atlantic network. In order to get the 50% off discount, you must book your reward ticket by 30 November and travel between 23 November 2020 and 20 October 2021.
With the sale on reward flights, you can get one-way flights for as little as 4,500 Virgin Points during off-peak travel dates — on Virgin’s route from London Heathrow to Tel Aviv.
Let’s take a look at some examples of what you can book as part of this deal:
London Heathrow (LHR) to Barbados (BGI) for 57,400 Virgin Points + £531 return in Upper Class (28,700 Virgin Points one-way):
London (LHR) to Tel Aviv (TLV) for 9,000 Virgin Points + £197 return in economy (4,500 Virgin Points one-way):
London Heathrow (LHR) to New York (JFK) for 10,000 Virgin Points + £255 return in economy (5,000 Virgin Points one-way):
London Heathrow (LHR) to Los Angeles (LAX) for 27,400 Virgin Points + £475 return in Premium (13,700 Virgin Points one-way):
As you can see, there’s wide-open availability on many routes in Virgin’s network. Additionally, you can utilise a tool like SeatSpy to quickly search award availability before heading to Virgin’s website to book.
If you don’t have enough Virgin Points in your account at the moment, keep in mind that you can earn them fairly easily. For example, you can transfer American Express Membership Rewards points at a 1:1 rate. Alternatively, as part of its Black Friday sale, Virgin is offering 50% bonus points when you buy 5,000 Virgin Points or more. You can buy up to 100,000 Virgin Points per year.
Remember, too, that since September, Virgin now allows Flying Club members to earn elite-qualifying Tier Points on reward flights. In other words, if you were to purchase one of the Virgin Atlantic-operated flights as part of this 50% discount offer, you will also earn Virgin Flying Club elite credits.
Keep in mind, too, that you’re buying Virgin Points — the new currency of Virgin Atlantic Flying Club. As announced last week, Virgin Points are managed by the new loyalty programme arm of the Virgin Group, Virgin Red. While the Virgin Red programme is available on an invitation-only basis right now, when it’s open to the public in 2021, you’ll be able to redeem your Virgin Points on a number of other products and retailers, such as a cruise with Virgin Voyages or a sausage roll at Greggs.
Virgin has confirmed that Virgin cobranded credit card vouchers are combinable with the offer and gave the following two examples:
- “Book a reward flight from LHR to JFK return for 10,000 points in standard season and if you have a credit card voucher, use this to book a companion reward seat for no extra points. Standard voucher terms apply.”
- “Book an economy return reward flight from London Heathrow to Tel Aviv for 9,000 points in standard season and use a credit card voucher to upgrade to Premium for no extra points. Standard voucher terms and full taxes, fees and carrier-imposed charges apply.”
Discounted cash fares
In addition to the discounted reward tickets, if you’re looking to travel on a cash ticket or don’t have the Virgin Points, the airline is also offering not-to-be-missed discounted fares.
Across its network, Virgin is offering discounted fares. Here’s what the airline is publishing as available:
Let’s take a look at some sale fares that are showing on Virgin’s site, as for some, they’re cheaper than advertised.
Inverness (INV) to Los Angeles (LAX) for £615 return in Upper Class:
London (LHR) to Barbados (BGI) for £346 return in economy:
Ultimately, these are some amazing deals from Virgin Atlantic.
“This year has been incredibly tough on everyone and at Virgin Atlantic, we’ve really missed seeing our customers onboard,” Virgin Atlantic Chief Commercial Officer Juha Jarvinen said in a statement. “With England’s second lockdown coming to an end, it is the perfect time for Brits to plan their next holiday.”
If you’re thinking about purchasing one of these deals, this may be a time to book now and plan later. Because these deals are so sweet, it’s likely that the best will be swept up quickly.
