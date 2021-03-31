Great deal: Earn up to 40,000 bonus Virgin Points for new bookings to the Caribbean
Virgin Atlantic is trying to get bums back in seats — when lockdown is lifted, that is. And to do so, it’s offering bonus Virgin Points to entice flyers to take to the skies.
On Wednesday, Virgin announced that it’s set to offer passengers up to 40,000 bonus Virgin Points for making new bookings to the Caribbean.
The bonuses break down as follows, in addition to what they’re worth based on TPG U.K.’s most recent valuations:
- Get 4,000 bonus Virgin Points on economy bookings (worth £48)
- Get 10,000 bonus Virgin Points on Premium bookings (worth £120)
- Get 20,000 bonus Virgin Points on Upper Class bookings (worth £240).
The real sweet spot of this promotion comes for cardholders of the Virgin Atlantic Reward+ Credit Card. For cardholders, they can double their bonus point earnings, allowing them to earn up to 40,000 bonus Virgin Points. In all, the bonus point earning breaks down as follows when using a Virgin Reward+ card:
- Get 8,000 bonus Virgin Points on economy bookings (worth £96)
- Get 20,000 bonus Virgin Points on Premium bookings (worth £240)
- Get 40,000 bonus Virgin Points on Upper Class bookings (worth £480).
Ultimately, that represents huge potential value for cardholders who are looking to book a trip to the Caribbean.
In order to lock in the bonus Virgin Points, you must book travel by 25 April 2021. Travel must be completed between 17 May and 30 September 2021. Additionally, the promotion only applies to cash bookings, not award bookings. However, Points Plus Money bookings are eligible for the bonus Virgin Points, as well as Upgrade Rewards where you have upgraded from a revenue class — though you’ll receive the bonus points for the revenue (pre-upgraded) class.
Eligible Caribbean flights include those from Manchester (MAN) to Barbados (BGI). In addition, flights from London (LHR) to Barbados (BGI), Antigua (ANU), Jamaica (MBJ), St Vincent and the Grenadines (SVD), Cuba (HAV), Tobago (TAB) and Grenada (GND).
There’s no need to register for the promotion. Instead, you’ll just need to book an eligible cash fare on an eligible route. Then, after the flight, the bonus Virgin Points will hit your Flying Club account — on top of the points you would earn for the flight regardless.
The Virgin Atlantic Reward+ Card currently comes with a sign-up bonus of 15,000 Virgin Points after you make your first purchase within the first 90 days. You’ll earn 1.5 Virgin Points for every pound you spend and 3 Virgin Points for every pound you spend with Virgin Atlantic or Virgin Holidays. There’s an annual fee of £160.
Also this week, Virgin Atlantic announced a new buy points promotion, which could see passengers lock in up to 50% bonus points when purchasing Virgin Points.
This Caribbean bonus a very enticing offer from Virgin Atlantic. If you’ve got the warm Caribbean sun and bright sand on your mind, bonus points could be reason enough to consider booking now. The prospect of up to 20,000 bonus Virgin Points is a great offer. Plus, if you’ve got a Reward+ card, it almost makes this deal a no-brainer if you’re set on visiting the Caribbean.
Plus, flights purchased as part of this deal are also eligible for Virginia’s flexible booking policy, meaning you can rebook up to 30 April 2023. However, travel must be completed by 30 September 2020 in order to get these bonus Caribbean points.
Featured photo by NAPA74/Getty Images.
