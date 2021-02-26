Great news: Virgin Atlantic extending elite status and perks by additional 3 months
Editor’s note: This story has been updated with the latest information.
Virgin Atlantic is extending elite status and Companion Vouchers for members of its Flying Club who have been grounded due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. On Friday, Virgin announced that it’s giving elite members more time to maintain their status, as well as extending the expiration dates on some benefits.
Virgin is extending the status for Gold and Silver members by three additional months. While the number of Tier Points needed is staying the same — 1,000 for Gold and 400 for Silver — members will get an additional three months added to their membership year to meet the requirements for an additional year of status.
In 2020, Virgin had previously announced that it was extending members’ elite status by six months at two different points. This three-month extension is in addition to that — totalling 15 months of extensions.
While Flying Club isn’t sending out new physical membership cards with the new status expiration date, Virgin will offer a digital membership card online and via the airline’s app.
Members can log in to their Flying Club account to see how many Tier Points they’ve earned and the new end date for their membership year online or on the app. The airline said in a press release that accounts will be updated with the new information by 12 March.
In addition to extending status and requalification periods for elites, Flying Club is also extending the validity for some benefits. For all members, regardless of status, Virgin is extending the following rewards that are valid as of 13 March 2021:
- Companion Vouchers have been extended by three months;
- Upgrade Vouchers have been extended by three months; and
- Clubhouse Vouchers have been extended by three months.
All new expiry dates will show in members’ Flying Club accounts by 12 March. You will not need to call Virgin to update your status or extend your reward benefit, as it will be automatically done.
“We understand how important flexibility is to our customers as they navigate travel restrictions and make plans to travel in 2021 and beyond,” Virgin Atlantic Chief Digital and Marketing Officer Siobhan Fitzpatrick said. “When the scale of the pandemic became apparent last year, we instantly offered our customers an extra six months to maintain their tier status, followed by an additional six months later in the year. Following the Prime Minister’s update, which has given clarity on the UK’s roadmap out of restrictions, we’re pleased to offer a further three-month validity to our Flying Club members for extra peace of mind.”
Virgin already has a travel waiver in place, as well as book with confidence policy that allows travellers to change their plans if needed. Last week, the carrier introduced an unlimited free date and flight changes policies for new bookings. Additionally, Virgin has extended the period for rebooking travel until 30 April 2023, giving passengers confidence in travel at some point.
Featured photo by Nicky Kelvin/The Points Guy.
