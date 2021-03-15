Virgin Atlantic giving away pair of Upper Class seats in ultimate lockdown quiz
AvGeeks, on your marks!
Reckon you know your “cross check” from your “doors to manual?” — if so, now’s your time to shine and be in with the chance to win a pair of Upper Class tickets to anywhere on Virgin Atlantic’s network including its newest route to St Vincent and the Grenadines, which is set to launch in June 2021.
Virgin is hosting the ultimate lockdown quiz on Thursday 25 March at 7 p.m. for “aviation enthusiasts, jet setters, and all-round quizzers” and the lucky winner will be jetting off to somewhere exotic in serious style — cocktail at 35,000 feet anyone?
However, Virgin says, you better get cramming. Although airline fans may think they have the upper hand, the quiz will also feature some quick-fire rounds and a “fastest finger first” point scoring system. Top tip: themes to swot up on include Virgin Atlantic’s Upper Class and Premium offerings, summer sun destinations, cargo conundrums and airline history.
Tickets will be on sale for £5 each from Monday 15 March via Eventbrite and proceeds will be donated to foodbank charity The Trussell Trust.
For runner up aviation buffs, prizes of some unique pieces of Virgin Atlantic memorabilia will also be up for grabs.
The quiz is planned to last for one hour on Zoom and players will be sent individual dial-in details once they have successfully confirmed their place. The evening will be hosted by the friendly faces of Virgin Atlantic, including the airline’s much-loved crew.
Some questions might go something like this: Do you know your DAD from your LAD or the tail fin of a B787 versus an A350?
So get studying!
Featured photo by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images
