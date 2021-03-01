Hand-plated meals and welcome drinks return to Virgin Atlantic Upper Class experience
Virgin Atlantic is bringing back the Upper Class meal experience. The airline announced on Monday that it’s bringing back many of the favourite elements of the Upper Class dining experience, including welcome drinks, a choice of three hot meals and a breakfast or lite bite option.
Upper Class passengers will see the return of a welcome drink when they board a Virgin Atlantic aircraft. The practice was suspended in July 2020 following the first lockdown of the pandemic and subsequent resumption of flying.
Additionally, Upper Class passengers now have the option of one of three individually plated hot meals as part of their main meal service. The meal will be accompanied by a salad and a choice of three desserts, including cheese and biscuits. On day flights, Upper Class passengers will get a second meal service, including Eric Lanlard’s Mile High Tea or a lighter option. On night flights, there’s a choice of three hot breakfasts as well as side dishes, including fresh seasonal fruit, bircher muesli and pastries.
As part of the reintroduction of full meal service to the Upper Class experience, Virgin Atlantic has also unveiled its spring menu. The two choices of starters in the spring menu include mozzarella and tomato salad with micro basil and cress or ciabatta roll with butter.
The three main menu courses new for the spring include roasted chicken breast with potato purée, ssautéed spinach, girolles mushrooms and Bourgignon sauce; artichoke tortellini with wilted spinach, grilled artichokes and sage butter sauce; and roasted salmon fillet with lemon and spring onion giant couscous, grilled baby courgettes and chervil sauce.
The desserts on the spring menu include coconut lemon tartlet, seasonal fresh fruit or cheddar, brie and stilton cheeses with crackers.
The second meal service will consist of Eric Lanlard Mile High Tea (cheddar and carrot chutney on a roll and Mediterranean falafel wrap, scone with clotted cream and strawberry jam and a raspberry-glazed éclair, salted caramel vanilla tart and cherry macaron), a deli dish (chicken terrine and chocolate gateau) or a lighter option (Asian-style glass noodle salad and fresh fruit salad).
For breakfast, you can choose from a full breakfast (chicken sausage, turkey ashers, scrambled eggs, baked beans, herb potatoes, roasted tomato and mushroom), vegetarian cooked breakfast (cheddar cheese omelette, mushroom, hash brown and vine roasted cherry tomatoes) or mini apple pancakes with creme Anglaise and apple cinnamon compote.
In addition to Upper Class, Premium passengers will now have a bespoke meal service, including the choice of one of three hot meals. Additionally, they will get cheese and biscuits and a dessert, all served on one tray. For their second meal, Premium passengers will get an Eric Lanlard Mile High Tea with a choice of prosecco or hot drink on night flights or a breakfast.
Finally, economy passengers will get to choose from one of two hot meals as part of their meal box, which also includes cheese and biscuits and a dessert. For a second meal, passengers will get Eric Lanlard Mile High Tea on day flights or a breakfast of a warm pastry, fruit and yoghurt on night flights.
“We know our customers are missing that magical feeling you get when you step onboard an aircraft, ready to start your travels,” Virgin Atlantic Chief Customer and Operating Officer Corneel Koster said in a statement. “Whilst customers may not be able to travel right now, we’re bringing back those little touches, including welcome drinks, hand plated food and more choice of meals, so that first flight after lockdown feels even more special.”
