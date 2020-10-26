Virgin Australia devalues Velocity elite status, pauses codeshare flight sales
Last week, Virgin Australia quietly unveiled a handful of negative changes to its Velocity loyalty programme. These include the suspension of selling international codeshare flights and devaluing a handful of elite status benefits.
These changes come months after Virgin Australia entered administration due to the coronavirus pandemic. In the months following, the airline announced it would end most international flights, suspend its transpacific partnership with Delta Air Lines and run an all-737 fleet in the future.
That said, this round of changes to codesharing and loyalty programmes show just how dire the situation is at Virgin Australia. Here’s a look at all of the changes recently announced by Virgin Australia.
Virgin Australia suspends international codeshares
Effective September 2020, the airline has suspended the sale of codeshare flights on its international partners. So, in short, you cannot book partner flights with a Virgin Australia flight number until further notice. Travellers who have already flown one of these flights can request retroactive points credit if the points don’t automatically post to their loyalty account.
For background, codesharing is when an airline sells another carrier’s flight as its own. For example, you were once able to book Virgin Australia flights that were actually operated by Delta Air Lines. The flight would be a Delta flight, but Virgin Australia members would be able to book the flight with a Virgin Australia flight number.
Thankfully, you can still credit flights booked with a partner to Virgin Australia, so long as the flight doesn’t have a Virgin Australia flight number. This means that you can put your Virgin Australia loyalty number on a Delta itinerary and earn points and status credits without change. The airline’s website notes that Velocity members will continue to earn a Tier Bonus on Delta Air Lines and Etihad Airways partner flights.
Huge elite status devaluations
Even worse, those with Virgin Australia Velocity elite status won’t have access to as many benefits going forward. Effective September 2020, Velocity Gold and Platinum members can no longer access Alitalia, Hainan Airlines and Hong Kong Airlines lounges worldwide. This is especially disappointing to those flying to cities where Virgin Australia or another partner doesn’t offer a lounge, like Hong Kong (HKG). It’s also worth noting that Virgin Australia’s own lounge network remains closed.
Further, Velocity Platinum, Gold and Silver members can no longer request upgrades to Comfort+ on Delta flights. Further, since Virgin Australia is no longer selling Delta codeshare flights, you can’t upgrade with points on these international flights either.
Bottom line
These changes are indeed heartbreaking for Virgin Australia elites. That said, Australia has continued to restrict international travel, so it won’t actually affect too many travellers. It sounds like many of these changes are temporary, but it makes me wonder about the future of Virgin Australia as a whole. If it transitions to a mostly domestic airline, will it also break off its international partnerships?
If it does, this could come as a huge devaluation to Velocity elites in the long-run. With no international partners and benefits, many Australian partners will be forced to move loyalty elsewhere if they rely on international connections for leisure or business travel. These travellers will likely switch to Qantas — the largest Australian airline — so there’s the possibility of a lucrative status match on the horizon.
Only time will tell how this plays out, but I hope that Virgin Australia is able to bounce back post-pandemic. Competition has proven to be a good thing for the airline industry, and without it, we might see higher flight prices in Australia. Even a smaller Virgin Australia with international partnerships would be better than a Qantas monopoly on the market.
