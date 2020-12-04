Say goodbye to Virgin Atlantic’s last Boeing 747 with an onboard dinner party
Virgin Atlantic is opening the cabin doors to its final Boeing 747 for the last time by throwing a fabulous champagne dinner party onboard.
Before the aircraft retires, some lucky guests can enjoy this “ultimate 747 experience” in Upper Class that includes bubbles in the “bubble” of the plane, a three-course meal and a behind the scenes tour — including below the deck — of the iconic “Queen of the Skies”.
Held at Virgin’s Heathrow hangar, guests will also be able to meet some of Virgin’s pilots — including Yvonne Kershaw, the first female pilot to Captain the 747 — cabin crew and engineers who have worked on the 747 and who will give first-hand accounts and anecdotes on what life was like onboard the famous jumbo jet.
The party will be held on 12 December and the £50 tickets go on sale on a first come first served basis at 9 a.m. on Monday 7 December on Eventbrite.
All donations will go to the Trussell Trust, which provides emergency food and support and campaign for change to end the need for food banks in the U.K.
Other treats on the day include a hidden tour to the parts of the aircraft the public don’t usually see like where the cabin crew and pilots sleep the aircraft’s underbelly, the cargo hold and the cockpit. You’ll also get your photo taken in one of the aircraft’s famous red engines as a souvenir from the day.
“The much-loved Boeing 747 has played an important role in Virgin Atlantic’s story. It carried our first passengers to New York 36 years ago on our inaugural flight and over the years has transported countless millions of holiday-makers and business travellers safely around the world,” said Corneel Koster, Virgin’s Chief Customer and Operating Officer.
“As we close this chapter and continue the transformation towards a cleaner, greener fleet, what better tribute than to showcase the Queen of the Skies one last time. I’m delighted we’re able to offer this opportunity to a lucky few to be part of aviation history before we say our fond farewells to this iconic plane.”
Virgin’s fleet of jumbos is retiring to make way for a younger, more sustainable fleet of Airbus A350-1000s and Boeing 787-9s, it said.
Featured image by Daniel Ross / The Points Guy
