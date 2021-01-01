A devaluation to start 2021: Virgin Atlantic suddenly axes Delta sweet spots
It’s only the first day of 2021, and there’s already bad news in the form of a massive devaluation from Virgin Atlantic. As first reported by Thrifty Traveler, Virgin Atlantic has instituted a new distance-based award chart for Delta awards, which increases the number of Virgin Atlantic Virgin Points that you’ll need to book Delta flights.
Using Virgin Points — formerly Flying Club miles — has long been one of the best ways to book Delta flights, especially in Delta One. Because Delta got rid of its award chart years ago, booking through the Virgin Atlantic Flying Club allowed travellers to redeem points for Delta flights at fixed — and often much lower — rates than booking through Delta itself.
Now, however, Virgin Atlantic has introduced a distance-based award chart for all non-joint venture Delta flights. And, unsurprisingly, it’s completely wiped out some of the great sweet spots that were previously available.
Here’s the new award chart, based on one-way flights.
In the previous award chart, you could book a one-way flight in Delta One from the U.S. to Europe for 50,000 Virgin Points. Now, however, for example, a one-way non-joint venture flight in business class from Los Angeles (LAX) to Paris (CDG) will cost 130,000 Virgin Points.
It’s worth noting that the pricing changes only apply to non-joint venture routes. Joint venture routes, which are certain transatlantic routes, will continue to be honoured at the old rates. However, if you’re connecting a non-JV segment as part of a single ticket, it will fall under the new pricing structure.
In other words, if you travel from Albany, New York to Atlanta and then Atlanta to London, it will fall under the new, increased award pricing because of the one non-JV leg. But if you fly from JFK to LHR, it will price at the old rate.
As another example of the price increase, a one-way flight from the U.S. to Asia previously cost 60,000 Virgin Points in Delta One. Now, however, those rates have increased. For example, a one-way flight in Delta One from Atlanta (ATL) to Tokyo (HND) will cost 165,000 Virgin Points.
For that return ticket, you’re now looking at 330,000 Virgin Points to fly in Delta One. This, as opposed to 120,000 Virgin Points at the old rates. That’s a 175% increase.
This is a huge devaluation. Not only that, but the devaluation was made without any notice and takes effect immediately.
Here’s a look at the old chart, though note that the values are based on round-trip flights.
“We recognise how much our members value the extensive range of redemption partner options available through Flying Club, including flights with our joint venture partner, Delta Air Lines,” a Virgin Atlantic spokesperson said in a statement. “The recent changes contribute to some considerable savings on reward seats, meaning members can go further for fewer Virgin Points. Across all classes, the redemption pricing remains competitive.”
Additionally, at this time, it appears as though Virgin Atlantic isn’t displaying any international Delta awards as available through an online search. That said, it is still showing some domestic U.S. awards as bookable with Virgin Points.
Instead, the airline’s partner page for Delta tells prospective flyers to call Virgin Atlantic to search for and book Delta awards.
Delta owns 49% of Virgin Atlantic. And while Flying Club has kept this sweet spot in its programme, it looks as though Delta has finally aligned its close partner in Virgin Atlantic with the likes of its own redemption values.
If anything, this revelation is a great reminder in the value of building points balances that are in a transferable currency, such as American Express Membership Rewards. If you were collecting solely Virgin Points in hopes to redeem them for a Delta One flight, those amounts have skyrocketed overnight.
Featured photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images
