Virgin Hotels is opening 3 hotels in 2021, with more to follow
Virgin Hotels, which currently has properties in Chicago, Dallas and Nashville, has provided an update on when it plans to open additional properties in its pipeline.
The chain shared this week that its gigantic, 1,500+ room Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, part of Hilton’s Curio Collection, will open this spring, according to reporting from Travel Weekly. That property, which will boast a 60,000-square-foot casino, was previously scheduled to open in January of this year.
Following the Las Vegas property, Virgin Hotels will open its Downtown New Orleans property this summer. It will have more than 230 rooms as well as a rooftop pool and bar, a gym and conference spaces.
Finally, in the fall of this year, Virgin Hotels New York City will open in the NoMad district of Manhattan. It will feature about 500 rooms, the brand’s signature experience, Commons Club, “multiple food and beverage venues” and more.
Virgin Hotels has put its own playful spin on the hotels it has opened so far, just like it’s been known to do in other industries with Virgin Atlantic and Virgin Voyages. The chain focuses on its food-and-beverage program at each property, mixing this with musical and cultural elements to create spaces that belong uniquely to their city while providing a space for locals and guests to mingle together.
The Commons Club is present at each property and is supposed to feel like a members-only club, without having to pay for the membership. At Commons, patrons can work and have coffees by day and stay for post-work cocktails and socialising in the evening.
Inside its rooms (chambers in Virginspeak), guests can expect custom-designed beds with “ergonomic[ally] designed headboard[s]” and even a footrest for ultimate relaxation. All guest rooms are divided into two distinct areas that Virgin calls “The Dressing Room” and “The Lounge.”
The Dressing Room makes use of the space in the hallway to include a dressing room with full vanity, make-up desk and mirror and his-and-hers closets in the bathrooms. The Lounge is the rest of the guest room, where you can expect to find the bed, desk and chair, extras like a yoga mat and Bluetooth audio tower, and more.
Though the brand is small right now, it has clear growth ambitions. In addition to the three 2021 openings it has planned, it will expand to Edinburgh, Scotland, in 2022, and Miami, Florida, in 2023.
Featured image of Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, Curio Collection courtesy of Hilton
