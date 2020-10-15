Virgin Atlantic adds 2 new routes from Manchester to India
Amidst the pandemic-spurred downturn in travel, Virgin Atlantic is expanding its route map. The carrier announced on Thursday that it’s expanding its network with new nonstop flights from Manchester (MAN) to Mumbai (BOM) and Delhi (DEL).
The routes will be new connections for Brits between Manchester and India once they launch in December 2020 and January 2021 for Mumbai and Delhi, respectively.
Beginning 19 December 2020, Virgin will launch flights from Manchester to Mumbai with thrice-weekly service on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. The flights will be operated by one of Virgin’s Boeing 787-9 aircraft, which feature a three-class configuration. Return economy fares will start from £473 per person.
Then, beginning 5 January 2021, the airline will launch twice-weekly service from Manchester (MAN) to Delhi (DEL) on Tuesdays and Fridays. This route was originally announced in February with a launch date of 26 October. However, presumably given the pandemic, the launch has been delayed. The route will again be operated by one of the carrier’s 789 aircraft with the same three-cabin configuration. Return economy fares will start from £480 per person.
Flights on both new routes are set to go on sale as of 20 October.
“Following the relaunch of services from Heathrow to Mumbai and Delhi in September 2020, these new services from Manchester represent our continued investment in India,” Virgin Atlantic Chief Commercial Officer Juha Jarvinen said in a statement. “Both Mumbai and Delhi are popular year-round destinations, and we look forward to welcoming travellers from the North and Midlands onboard as demand for leisure and business travel gradually increases to the region.”
Virgin already serves both Mumbai and Delhi from London Heathrow. The addition of the Manchester service gives Brits living in the North a closer connection for getting to India.
The timing of this route announcement and subsequent first service comes at an interesting time. The airline industry — and Virgin Atlantic specifically — have been completely upended by the pandemic and its effects on travel.
Additionally, India remains on England’s travel corridor list. In other words, when travellers return to England from India, they have to quarantine for 14 days.
Featured photo by Kriangkrai Thitimakorn/Getty Images.
