Earn free money on everyday spend with Virgin Money’s new cashback offer
Virgin Money has announced an exciting new perk for those who hold its credit cards — including the Virgin Atlantic Reward Credit Card and Virgin Atlantic Reward+ Credit Card.
Cardholders of Virgin Money credit cards can now earn up to 15% cashback on everyday spending in addition to earning Virgin Points on their purchases. In other words, if you make a purchase at a participating retailer, you’ll be able to earn a percentage of your purchase back in cashback. The cashback you earn can either be transferred to your bank account or used towards paying off your credit card balance.
Let’s take a look at how the new programme, called Virgin Money Back, works.
In This Post
How do I sign up?
The offer is available to Virgin Money cardholders who use the Virgin Money app. If you already have it installed on your phone, the next time you log in, you will be prompted to follow a couple of easy steps to get you signed up for the offer. The app is available for download on Apple and Android devices.
The experience is entirely digital, requiring minimal effort for cardholders. Unlike American Express’ Amex Offers, there’s no need to save or accept individual offers. In other words, you won’t need to enrol in earning cashback at H&M, for example, in order to do so. This could prove to provide some nice surprises for cardholders who might earn cashback when they weren’t expecting it.
Where can I earn the cashback?
According to Virgin Money, the list of retailers where you’ll earn cashback will be tailor-made to individual cardholders and will be allocated automatically. The offers you will be targeted for will be based on your location, age, sex and your account use.
We always recommend keeping up-to-date with the offers available. However, it doesn’t matter if you forget to check, as each offer will be applied to your account automatically, ensuring you never miss out.
As of the scheme’s launch, I’m seeing cashback offers at the following brands: Aveda, Caffe Nero Online, Coach, Crew Clothing, Europcar, Gousto, MAC, Matalan, Origins, P&O Ferries, Sunglasses Hut and Sweaty Betty.
Users can choose to be notified of new offers via app push notifications or email.
Keep in mind, too, that you’ll continue to earn Virgin Points on the purchases as well so long as you’re using a Virgin Atlantic cobranded card. With the no-fee Virgin Atlantic Reward Credit Card, you’ll earn 1.5 Virgin Points for each pound spent directly with Virgin Atlantic or Virgin Holidays and 0.75 Virgin Points per pound spent on all other purchases. With the Virgin Atlantic Reward+ Credit Card, which comes with a £160 annual fee, you’ll earn 3 Virgin Points per pound spent with Virgin Atlantic or Virgin Holidays and 1.5 Virgin Points per pound spent on all other purchases.
How do I get my cashback?
Cashback will be available to claim 35 days after spending at the retailer. Once you’ve earned the cashback, it can be transferred to use towards your desired method in multiples of £5.
Once you’ve earned your cashback, you can decide whether you want it to be transferred to a current account of your choice or to be used to offset your credit card balance.
Bottom line
This is a great new addition from Virgin Money. Not only is the functionality available to all Virgin Money credit cardholders, but it’s extremely easy to use and reap the rewards with minimal effort. Now that it’s possible to earn both Virgin Points and cashback at the same time, there’s never been a better time to hold on to a Virgin Atlantic credit card.
If you’re interested in signing up for a Virgin Atlantic credit card, check out our guide to help you decide which is best for you.
Featured image by John Gribben/The Points Guy.
