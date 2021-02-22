Become a point millionaire: Enter to win 1,000,000 Virgin Points
Ever dreamed of having one million Virgin Points? If not, let us introduce you to the thought — and then think about the possibilities. Think of reward flights, cruises with Virgin Voyages and Greggs sausage rolls, among dozens of other redemption opportunities. The possibilities seem endless.
Virgin Red is making that a possibility with its newest promotion. The programme, which is the loyalty leg of the larger Virgin Group, is giving away one million Virgin Points to one winner and smaller increments of Virgin Points each day for the next two weeks.
Until 7 March at 11:59 p.m. GMT, members of Virgin Red can spin the wheel to be entered to win one million Virgin Points.
Each day that you spin the wheel, you will also have the chance to win one of 100 daily prizes — ranging from 200 to 5,000 Virgin Points. In total through the two-week competition, there will be 1,401 winners.
On days that you don’t win a daily prize, you will be entered into the draw to win one million Virgin Points. For example, on Monday, my first spin resulted not in any bonus points, but instead, of an entry into the grand prize draw.
You can spin the wheel once a day every day until 11:59 p.m. on 7 March.
The competition is open to members of Virgin Red who are 18 years or older and are based in the U.K. Over the two-week competition period, the prizes break down as follows:
- 1,148 prizes of 200 Virgin Points;
- 140 prizes of 500 Virgin Points;
- 70 prizes of 1,000 Virgin Points;
- 28 prizes of 2,000 Virgin Points;
- 14 prizes of 5,000 Virgin points; and
- 1 prize of 1,000,000 Virgin Points.
Based on TPG U.K.’s most recent valuations, 1,000,000 Virgin Points are worth about £12,000.
As of 8 February, all U.K.-based Virgin Atlantic Flying Club members can link their Virgin Red and Flying Club accounts. And, for doing it, you can get 500 bonus Virgin Points after your first earning via the Virgin Red app.
In total, there are five reward categories through which you can both earn and spend Virgin Points:
- Everyday Treats: For example, a sausage roll on the go from Greggs, a case of wine delivered to your house from Virgin Wines or a drive-in cinema experience with London Theatre Direct;
- Travel & Adventure: The travel component, for example, you use points with Virgin Atlantic, Virgin Holidays, Virgin Limited Edition, Virgin Voyages and rewards with partner airlines, such as Air France and KLM.
- Extraordinary Experiences: Much like Marriott Bonvoy Moments for non-travel experiences, these are from Virgin Experience Days and can be enjoyed either at home or away. For example, a chocolate truffle making masterclass. Virgin Red says additional experiences will become available when the world starts to return to normal in a post-pandemic world, such as access to the Virgin Red suite at Manchester’s AO Arena.
- Points for Good: Allows you to donate your Virgin Points to several local and national charities via Virgin Money Giving — including the option to use points to carbon offset your travels. Or, purchase products using Virgin Points from Virgin StartUp; and
- Everyday Living: For example, your utility bill with Octopus Energy, high-street retailers such as Marks & Spencer, Boots, B&Q, John Lewis and Just Eat.
Featured photo by Nicky Kelvin/The Points Guy.
