Get 500 free Virgin Points for linking your Virgin Red and Flying Club accounts

U.K. members of Virgin Atlantic’s Flying Club can join the wider loyalty programme Virgin Red as of Monday. And, by enrolling in the new Virgin Red programme via its app or on its website, you’ll earn yourself 500 bonus Virgin Points.
The Virgin Group launched Virgin Red, the rewards leg of the company, to a small group in November 2020. With Monday’s announcement, the programme is available for enrollment for all U.K.-based members of Virgin Atlantic’s Flying Club.
You’ll need to link your new Virgin Red account with your existing Flying Club account, which will allow you to use your cumulative Virgin Points balance with Virgin Red partners. You’ll earn 500 bonus points for completing your first earn via the app — as long as the points are earned and credited before 31 July 2021. Based on TPG U.K.’s most recent valuations, those 500 bonus points are worth £6 — not a bad return for making a single purchase.
It’s worth noting that Virgin Red does not replace the Virgin Atlantic Flying Club. Your status and benefits when flying with Virgin Atlantic will continue to be earned via the Flying Club programme. However, as of September 2020, the airline’s redeemable currency is called Virgin Points — the same currency of Virgin Red — rather than the former Flying Club miles.
Virgin Red is the new company-wide rewards club through various Virgin Group entities. Members of Virgin Red can earn and redeem their Virgin Points on a multitude of experiences — including on flights, purchases at Gregg’s, supporting small businesses or donating to charity, among other partnerships. The ability to redeem Virgin Points will soon apply to cruises with Virgin Voyages and an experience with Virgin Galactic, for example.
In total, there are five reward categories through which you can both earn and spend Virgin Points:
- Everyday Treats: For example, a sausage roll on the go from Greggs, a case of wine delivered to your house from Virgin Wines or a drive-in cinema experience with London Theatre Direct;
- Travel & Adventure: The travel component, for example, you use points with Virgin Atlantic, Virgin Holidays, Virgin Limited Edition, Virgin Voyages and rewards with partner airlines, such as Air France and KLM.
- Extraordinary Experiences: Much like Marriott Bonvoy Moments for non-travel experiences, these are from Virgin Experience Days and can be enjoyed either at home or away. For example, a chocolate truffle making masterclass. Virgin Red says additional experiences will become available when the world starts to return to normal in a post-pandemic world, such as access to the Virgin Red suite at Manchester’s AO Arena.
- Points for Good: Allows you to donate your Virgin Points to several local and national charities via Virgin Money Giving — including the option to use points to carbon offset your travels. Or, purchase products using Virgin Points from Virgin StartUp; and
- Everyday Living: For example, your utility bill with Octopus Energy, high-street retailers such as Marks & Spencer, Boots, B&Q, John Lewis and Just Eat.
“As the UK continues to be under a third national lockdown, we want to give Flying Club members the opportunity to enjoy rewards on the ground whilst there are (temporarily) fewer opportunities to earn and spend Virgin Points in the sky,” said Kelly Best, Chief Marketing Officer for Virgin Red. “Flying Club members can earn Virgin Points with more Virgin brands and carefully selected partners with Virgin Red and of course spend them on a range of rewards from everyday treats to extraordinary experiences or donations to good causes – as well as flights and holidays of course from Virgin Atlantic.”
