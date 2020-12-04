Virgin relaunches flights from Manchester this weekend
Virgin announced on Thursday that it would be restarting operations from its northern hub at Manchester Airport (MAN) after an eight-month hiatus due to COVID-19.
The flight on Saturday 5 December from Manchester (MAN) to Barbados (BGI) will be the first Virgin Atlantic passenger flight to operate from the airport since the pandemic first began in March.
The second route will be the launch of the airline’s new route to Islamabad (ISB), in Pakistan, which will see its inaugural flight take place on Thursday 10 December. The flight is going ahead as planned back in August, despite the ongoing affects of the pandemic on demand for air travel.
Over the course of the coming months, Virgin will introduce more flights back to its Manchester route network including Atlanta (ATL), Los Angeles (LAX), New York (JFK) and Orlandp (MCO).
“We have missed flying customers from Manchester, our home in the North and I’m delighted we’re able to offer them the opportunity for some much-needed winter sun, with reintroduction of our Barbados flights”, said Juha Jarvinen, Chief Commercial Officer for the airline, in a statement.
Passengers should note that while the airport’s Terminal 2 remains closed, Virgin Atlantic flights will operate from Terminal 1 instead. It will be a while before Premium and elite status holding passengers will be able to benefit from the new Clubhouse. It was originally due to open before the end of 2020 but has now been pushed back until 2021.
The first flight to Barbados on Saturday will also mark the first time that the airline will operate its Boeing 787-9 from the airport, replacing older Airbus A330 aircraft and the now-retired Queen of the Skies, the Boeing 747.
