Virgin Voyages is giving away 2,021 cruises — even though it hasn’t officially launched yet
As of Sunday, you can nominate a person you love for the chance to win a free cruise.
Beginning Sunday 14 February, the Richard Branson-backed cruise company Virgin Voyages is launching its “Shipload of Love” giveaway. The line is committing to giving away 2,021 voyages this year, with 1,000 free cruises set aside for nominees who have “taken care of us and our loved ones and … brought positivity into this world,” according to a statement from Virgin.
Sure, the cruise line hasn’t even had its official inaugural sailing yet — and the cruise industry remains largely shut down due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic — but if you have a diehard cruise fan in your life, now’s your chance to give them an unforgettable getaway.
You can nominate an essential worker, first responder, teacher, grocery store associate, a family member, a friend, or any “person who has inspired you, cared for you and helped you to navigate this past year for the vacation of a lifetime.” And no, sorry, you can’t nominate yourself.
In the spirit of Valentine’s Day — and in honor of the one-year anniversary of the delivery of the line’s first ship — Virgin Voyages is asking for video submissions explaining why your nominee should receive a free, adults-only cruise on the Scarlet Lady. Submissions will be accepted until 8 p.m. ET on 16 March 2021, so you have more than a month to put together your entry.
There will be additional giveaways in the future until the line reaches 2,021 free holidays (be sure to watch the line’s social channels for a chance to win a cruise for yourself). Hopefully, by then, cruising will actually resume so the lucky winners can go enjoy that free cruise.
Virgin Voyages also teased that new information is forthcoming about its third ship.
At this time, Virgin’s official debut sailing of the Scarlet Lady is scheduled for 9 May 2021. Its second vessel, the Valiant Lady, now won’t be unveiled until 14 November.
When it does finally sail, the 2,770-passenger Scarlet Lady promises to shake up the industry with a new, hip interpretation of cruising. Passengers will find onboard amenities such as a tattoo parlor, drag-queen brunches and a colorful karaoke lounge. Its inaugural season is expected to focus on four- and five-night trips out of Miami to the Bahamas and Caribbean, with stops at The Beach Club at Bimini, the start-up line’s answer to cruise line private islands.
Feature photo courtesy of Virgin Voyages.
