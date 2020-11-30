Vistara to add second route to Heathrow
India’s youngest full-service carrier, Vistara, will be adding a second route to Heathrow.
The direct route from Mumbai (BOM) to Heathrow (LHR) will join the airline’s first-ever route to the U.K. at London (LHR), with its inaugural flight due to take place on 16 January 2021.
The airline plans to start with three return flights per week which will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. The schedule is as follows:
- UK12 London (LHR) 8:20 p.m. Departure ⇒ Mumbai (BOM) 10:55 a.m. Arrival (+1)
- UK11 Mumbai (BOM) 1:15 p.m. Departure ⇒ London (LHR) 5:35 p.m. Arrival
Passengers will be able to choose from economy, premium economy or business class onboard the airline’s brand-new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.
The airline’s first international route to Heathrow from Delhi has been such a success that it has paved the way for network expansion from a second city in India to the capital of the U.K.
“We are delighted at the very positive response to our service between Delhi and London Heathrow which has encouraged us to further strengthen the network by adding connectivity from Mumbai as we see considerable demand between the two countries and remain optimistic about the future”, commented Leslie Thng, CEO of Vistara.
Flights are on sale now and can be found starting at around £475 for an economy class return which is on average £100 cheaper than British Airways and Virgin Atlantic whose prices start at around £578 return.
Passengers in business class will benefit from fully-flat beds, while all passengers will receive free inflight WiFi.
In the wake of less air travel demand caused by coronavirus, airlines that have never flown to Heathrow before are making the most of the spare slots. Low-cost Indian airline Spice Jet announced it would be launching flights but has yet to fly its inaugural flight from India to London.
A little closer to home, U.K. regional airline Eastern Airlines made history with its first landing at Heathrow in September, with second U.K. regional airline Loganair hot on its heels with its inaugural flight to Heathrow (LHR) from the Isle of Man (IOM) scheduled for 1 December 2020.
Featured image by NOAH SEELAM/AFP via Getty Images
