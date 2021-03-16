Japan’s first W hotel is now open in Osaka
Japan has officially gained its first W-branded hotel.
The W Osaka opened its doors on Tuesday to guests amid the ongoing pandemic that has resulted in most international visitors being cut off from the East Asian nation.
When travel to Japan does open up, though, travellers — especially those sitting on Marriott Bonvoy points itching to be used — will be excited to find a brand-new property in Japan’s third-most-populous city.
This brand-new W is in an also-new building situated on the city’s Midosuji Boulevard designed by renowned Osaka native Tadao Ando.
The building’s modern and sleek black exterior contrasts with the hotel’s bright and bold interior design inspired by Osaka’s trademark neon city lights and brought to life by Amsterdam-based studio concrete, which was responsible for the design of both the W London and the W Verbier in Switzerland.
The property has a total of 337 guest rooms and suites, all of which afford stunning views of Osaka’s expansive skyline from floor-to-ceiling glass windows. Guests can also expect rainfall showers and high-end amenities to enhance their stays further. The property’s top suite, the Extreme Wow Penthouse Suite, will be a truly memorable space, with a “Zen-inspired garden” at its entrance along with museum-quality artwork, a chrome soaking tub that’s reminiscent of a Champagne bucket and even an in-suite DJ booth to entertain you and your closest friends.
The W Osaka boasts four restaurants and two bars, including a “bistro-diner” concept helmed by Chef Yusuke Takada; the signature Living Room bar that will feature DJ sets by Yuuki Yoshiyama, known for collaborations with globally known DJs like Armin van Buuren and Tiësto; an omakase-style sushi restaurant and more.
On the hotel’s fourth floor is its state-of-the-art fitness centre, complete with a yoga room with stunning views of the city, the property’s Away Spa as well as its indoor pool with a ceiling featuring numerous LED lights to make your swim more like a pool party.
The W Osaka is a Category 6 Marriott Bonvoy property, meaning award nights will cost between 40,000 and 60,000 points apiece depending on the timing of your visit.
Cash rates for the property’s first full month of operations range from just over £280 to about £375 per night.
Featured image courtesy of Marriott
