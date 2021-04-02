Why infrequent travellers shouldn’t book with hotel chains
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Many seasoned travellers find planning the perfect flights and hotels just as thrilling as the trip itself. Chasing elite status is an addicting sport, whether you’re booking a mattress run to earn Hyatt Globalist status or scoring bonus perks by status matching from another brand.
Sign up for the free daily TPG newsletter for more airline, loyalty and travel news.
But less experienced travellers may find the world of points and miles overwhelming, and infrequent travellers may just need a decent place to rest their heads at night.
If you typically spend fewer than 10 nights a year in hotel rooms, it doesn’t always make sense for you to chase status with most major hotel chains. Marriott, Hyatt and Hilton all require 10 nights per year to earn entry-level elite status. (Hyatt and Hilton have reduced status-earning requirements to five nights for entry-level status in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.)
A number of credit cards offer complimentary elite status, such as the Platinum Card from American Express. But if you’re an infrequent traveller, those perks may not benefit you much if you only stay a handful of nights each year or if you primarily visit destinations that don’t have many hotels within that brand.
If you just want an easy way to earn rewards without going down the loyalty rabbit hole, this guide is for you.
In This Post
Simple tools for everyday travellers
Here at TPG, we typically recommend that travellers book directly with hotels instead of third-party booking platforms like Expedia for a number of important reasons. Change and cancellation policies are less forgiving, the discounts aren’t always worth the hassle, customer service can be a joke and getting a refund when needed can be well-nigh impossible.
All of those considerations are entirely valid, and travellers should consider online travel agencies at their own risk. That being said, there are many times when the benefits outweigh the concerns. And not all OTAs are created equal: Many of the major players, such as Hotels.com, are quite reputable, at least for third-party sites.
If you’re willing to consider booking through an OTA for perks, you aren’t limited to programmes focused on hotels. Booking.com, Expedia and Trip.com all offer unique benefits for travellers as well, from opportunities for free breakfast and upgrades to rewards that can be redeemed for a wide variety of travel.
These are some of the best OTAs for hotel bookings:
- Hotels.com offers one free night for every 10 nights stayed, plus additional benefits for repeat customers.
- Rocketmiles allows travellers to earn airline miles or gift cards instead of hotel points.
- OpenTable, in partnership with Kayak, lets frequent diners spend their OpenTable points toward hotel nights.
- Dosh is a rewards app with a hotel booking platform that offers cash back on qualified stays.
- HotelTonight offers discounted rates on last-minute (and some longer-timeline) bookings.
Which travellers should book hotels through OTAs?
The following types of travellers may find the most value in booking with OTAs:
Infrequent travellers looking to maximise limited hotel stays
Infrequent travellers have the most opportunity to earn usable rewards when booking through sites like Hotels.com or Rocketmiles. These companies cater to people who don’t really care about elite status or brand loyalty but still want to earn rewards.
“Most (casual) travellers won’t stay enough to earn status or enough points for a free night,” said TPG points and miles editor Ariana Arghandewal. Instead, she recommends programmes like Hotels.com Rewards to save money and earn free nights based on a limited number of stays.
Travellers who don’t care about hotel brands
Since tools like Hotels.com simply serve as the middleman between hotels and guests, travellers can easily compare properties from multiple chains — as well as independent and alternative housing options — on a single platform.
“Hotels.com is actually my top pick for occasional travellers who aren’t brand-loyal,” said Caroline Lupini, travel analyst at Forbes Advisor. “It’s an easy way for travellers to benefit from their hotel stays, especially if they don’t really travel enough to benefit from hotel loyalty perks for any of the big brands.”
Travellers who don’t need much customer support
Every so often, you might just need a last-minute place to crash for the night. Perhaps you’re getting sleepy on the road during a long road trip or need a cheap place near the airport to sneak a nap before a red-eye flight. In situations like these, you aren’t looking for special treatment like early check-in or turndown service; you just want the best deal that’s available now.
App-based OTA HotelTonight is perfect in these types of situations. The tool is specifically designed to connect spontaneous travellers with hotels looking to sell last-minute vacancies on short notice. As a result, travellers can often score significantly discounted rooms on same-day or near-future bookings at prices that aren’t available elsewhere, either on the hotel’s website or through other third-party companies.
For example, a same-day booking at the South Congress Hotel in Austin, Texas, would cost $280 (about £204) before taxes and fees through the hotel website, which conveniently shows a price comparison to major OTAs in the bottom right corner.
But HotelTonight offers the same room for just $196 (about £143) per night before taxes and fees, discounted from the same retail rate of $280 that’s listed on the hotel website.
Uncertain travellers concerned about the coronavirus pandemic
Platforms like Hotels.com include bed-and-breakfasts as well as home and apartment rentals, which may feel safer for travellers concerned about social distancing.
Holiday home rental sites like Airbnb also offer private homes for short-term rent, but travellers looking for simplicity may prefer comparing hotels and private homes in a single platform.
Travellers who value independent or boutique properties
Travellers who want housing options beyond the major chains may find unique hotel options through sites like Hotels.com.
“Hotels.com Rewards is great for stays at boutique and independent properties,” said TPG senior writer Andrew Kunesh, who updates The Points Guy’s valuation guide on loyalty programmes each month. “Earning a free night every 10 nights keeps your options open, since you’re not linked to a single hotel chain. (Hotels.com) may not get you aspirational award nights, but it’s a surefire way to get a solid return on paid stays.”
Travellers with premium credit cards
TPG senior points and miles writer Katie Genter has a pro tip for travellers interested in boutique and independent hotels.
“It can be beneficial to get a mid-tier hotel credit card and then focus on that brand even if you travel infrequently,” said Genter, who spent three years on the road as a digital nomad before the coronavirus pandemic.
Genter also recommends the American Express Fine Hotels & Resorts programme for travellers who hold premium travel rewards cards such as The Platinum Card from American Express. Hotels that participate in this programme offer cardholders elite-like perks such as breakfast, upgrades and late checkout.
Some of these properties may not cost as much as you’d think: “You can sometimes snag inexpensive stays in these programmes,” Genter told TPG. “I once stayed at the Loews Chicago Hotel using Amex’s Fine Hotels & Resorts programme and got $160 of food and drink included on a $153 stay.”
Maximise your earnings
Of course, we would be remiss to leave out additional ways to boost your earning potential on OTA hotel bookings.
Use a shopping portal when booking
Leveraging an online shopping portal is one of the easiest ways to score extra rewards. Using a cash-back or rewards portal allows you to “triple dip” on hotel bookings: You earn returns through the website you book with, you earn points on your credit card and you earn bonus nights or free perks through your OTA of choice.
You can learn more about how to use shopping portals to your advantage here.
You can use gift cards
You can purchase gift cards for major OTAs such as Hotels.com in many supermarkets, office supply stores and online. Not only does this form of payment make it easy to gift travel to yourself or others, but it can also help you reach spending requirements for sign-up bonuses more quickly.
Read the fine print
Each programme has its own limitations. For example, your free night credits with Hotels.com are only worth the average of the 10 nights you paid for. If you spent $100 a night for 10 paid nights, you won’t get a $200-a-night room for free. Instead, you’ll get a $100 discount on the $200 room. Hotels.com also has several other important caveats: No free night credits for incomplete stays, award nights and rooms booked at promotional rates.
And of course, we would be remiss not to mention the biggest, most important caveat of booking through OTAs once again: In case of emergency, you’ll often have far more trouble getting the help you need, especially if you need to make any changes or cancellations on your third-party reservation.
Travel insurance
Of course, travel insurance through a premium credit card can help protect you when booking OTA hotel stays. Not only do travel credit cards pay bonus points per pound on travel purchases, but they can also help you get your money back under qualifying circumstances.
You’ll want to read the fine print very carefully when it comes to credit card trip protection, especially where OTAs are involved. The minutia can make all the difference as to whether you can get support or your money back. If you’re concerned about your OTA hotel purchase, consider purchasing an independent travel insurance plan for additional protection.
Featured photo of The Cape, a Thompson Hotel courtesy of Hyatt.
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.