Enter to win a row of British Airways 747 seats this Friday on Cuppa TPG
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Next week, we will celebrate one whole year of our regular Instagram live session, Cuppa TPG!
Cuppa TPG has amassed more than 1 million cumulative views across more than 130 episodes. Many of you have joined me week in, week out, along with some incredible guests like Virgin Atlantic’s Captain Chris, fitness guru Alex Crockford, anti-female genital mutilation activist Nimco Ali, mental health campaigner Ben West and global dance sensation Sam Salter.
Sign up to receive the TPG newsletter for more giveaways!
As always, I will be live this Friday at 12:30 p.m. joined by a very special guest and with a very special giveaway.
Suzannah Harvey, CEO of Cotswolds Airport, will answer your questions from the airfield and talk about what COVID-19 has meant for the airport and what it’s like to take care of many 747s, especially the retro-liveried BA Negus jet.
But that’s not all. At the end of the live, I will ask a trivia question and invite viewers to answer by email for the chance to win an incredible prize.
What can you win?
The prize is a row of four World Traveller seats from a British Airways Boeing 747 plane. Not just any BA 747 — these seats come from the iconic Negus-liveried Jumbo.
How to enter?
Viewers must send an email with the correct answer to tpg@thepointsguy.co.uk following my question on Cuppa TPG Instagram live on Friday 12 March 2021.
The entry period for the competition will open at 1 p.m. on Friday 12 March 2021 and close at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday 14 March 2021.
Important things
For shipping reasons, you must either reside within 200 miles of Cotswolds Airport on the mainland of Great Britain and you must be able to accept delivery by 31 March 2021. Alternatively, you can be resident anywhere in the United Kingdom but you must collect the prize from Cotswolds Airport before 31 March 2021.
You can view the full terms and conditions for this competition here.
See you on Friday at 12:30 p.m.
Featured image by Steve Parsons/PA Images via Getty Images
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.