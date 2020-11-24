Wizz Air to offer discounted COVID-19 testing kits for passengers
Wizz Air is attempting to entice people to start travelling once lockdown is over. The carrier announced on Tuesday a COVID-19 testing partnership in order to offer would-be travellers a discounted price to get their test for travel.
Wizz Air’s partnership with firm Confirm Testing allows passengers to get a fit-to-travel certificate for cheaper than if they were to order a kit themselves.
The airline will offer the pre-departure test for a discounted cost of £85 with its discount. Typically, Confirm Testing charges £110 for its fit-to-travel test, according to Reuters.
Some countries around the world — including many in the Wizz Air network — require that passenger have a negative COVID-19 PCR test, taken with 72 hours of arrival.
For example, Greece and Spain recently announced that incoming travellers from the U.K. must have a negative PCR test before being permitted to enter the country.
Traditionally, U.K. testing kits have come at a hefty price — hovering around £150 apiece for a home kit. However, that cost can easily increase to over £200 per test. Considering that a ticket on a low-cost carrier like Wizz can often cost less then £30 return, the test is one of the most expensive parts of the travel experience.
By partnering with Confirm Testing, Wizz Air is hoping to make that option a cheaper and more accessible one in order to get travellers back on planes.
Since 5 November, England has been in its second national lockdown. Through 2 December, non-essential travel has remained off the table.
That said, there have been developments in the travel sector that will make travel easier for once lockdown has been lifted. On Tuesday, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced that the government will now allow passengers coming from non-travel corridor countries to test out of a full 14-day quarantine. Instead, they will have to quarantine for five days, take a test and if it produces a negative result, they will be permitted to forgo the remainder of their quarantine period.
The cost of the test will be up to the traveller to cover. The traveller must also make clear before arriving in England that they intend to test out of the full quarantine on their passenger locator form. The test must be issued through a government-approved provider.
Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Wizz Air has taken much of this time to expand its route network. The Hungarian-based airline launched a slew of new routes from the U.K., including opening a base at London Gatwick.
